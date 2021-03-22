Comal County health officials reported Monday that the number of locals hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen into the single digits and the death toll has climbed by one.

A Spring Branch man in his 60s died on March 3, bringing the fatality toll to 304 since the pandemic arrived locally in March 2020.

The county's number of active cases continues to decline, with county officials reporting 94 recoveries and 33 additional cases. The county now has 182 active cases.

Nineteen of those cases are new, while 14 are backlogged cases added to the county's data. Sixteen of Monday's reported cases are confirmed, while the other 17 are probable.

Of the active cases, six of those patients were hospitalized on Monday. That number declined after hovering in the 40s since the start of March. County officials said they update numbers from hospitals that report patient discharges weekly.

Local hospitals reported caring for 10 COVID-19 patients on Friday, with three of those in intensive care and three on ventilators. Officials said that number could include both county and non-county residents who are hospitalized here.

The percentage of hospital use across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 4.03% on Monday. At the end of last year, that number was above 15%, forcing bars to close and businesses to cut capacities before it began to decline at the start of the year.

The county's seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 was 2.94% on the more widely-available antigen test and 20.15% on the molecular test. Health officials have said so few people are taking the molecular test that the percentage is prone to swings because of the small sample size.

The county's COVID-19 Vaccination Standby List is open and registering residents who meet the criteria. Registration is available through the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us; those without computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.

Those available for vaccination now include front-line health workers, teachers and child care workers, people 50 and older, and those 18 and older who have an underlying medical condition.

County health officials have urged people to look at other vaccination options, including those offered by pharmacies, hospitals and stores. H-E-B, Walmart, Sam's Club, CVS, Walgreens and Christus are all offering vaccination opportunities, with details available online or by calling the location.

According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 36,318 people have received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Comal County and 19,864 have been fully vaccinated.