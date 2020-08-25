A Bulverde woman in her 70s is Comal County's 81st COVID-19 death, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
The woman died in a San Antonio hospital on Aug. 3 and the death was reported to and confirmed by the county's health department on Monday.
The county's active case count declined after it confirmed 65 recoveries from the disease and added 24 new cases.
The county's positivity rate is now 15.51%, a down slightly from Monday’s rate of 15.59%.
Eighteen of the new cases are confirmed and six are probable. Fourteen of those are New Braunfels-area residents, six are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives north of Canyon Lake and three are from the Garden Ridge area. Seven are younger than 30, 10 are in their 30s or 40s, five are in their 50s or 60s, and two are older than 70.
The county has now had 2,889 cases of the disease since the pandemic began with 2,331 of those now recovered. The county now has 477 active cases with 76 of those hospitalized. Eighty-one patients have died since the pandemic began, with many of those fatalities associated with nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
On Tuesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 19 COVID-19 patients. Five of those are in intensive care beds, and five are on ventilators. All of those numbers mark declines from Monday's report. Those patients are made up of county residents and non-county residents.
As of Tuesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 18,628 tests conducted with 2,293 confirmed cases and 596 probable cases. That's an increase of 256 test from Monday's report.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
