Comal County hospitals on Wednesday reported caring for 70 COVID-19 patients, part of a spike that has pushed the region's hospitals past a threshold that could see new restrictions introduced as early as next week.
On Monday, Trauma Service Area P, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, passed a metric tracked by the Texas governor's office as part of the COVID-19 reopening plan with 15.13% of its hospital capacity used by virus patients. That number climbed to 15.67% on Tuesday.
Under the governor's plan, regions that stay above 15% for seven consecutive days have to scale back occupancies until they have seven consecutive days below 15%.
Businesses that have been operating under 75% capacity would have to roll back to 50% capacity, including restaurants, office buildings, manufacturers, museums and libraries and gyms and exercise facilities.
The new restrictions would once again shutter bars that had been previously opened under adopted safety plans, but those that have shifted to restaurant style service would be allowed to remain open under the reduced capacities for restaurants.
The city of New Braunfels issued a statement on the possible changes on Wednesday afternoon.
"We are carefully monitoring our Trauma Service Area’s hospitalization rate and if the current trend continues, we anticipate increased restrictions being triggered next week," the city said. "As we have since the beginning of this pandemic, we will follow the Governor’s orders and protocols, which would require the closure of bars and decreased capacity in restaurants, retail establishments, fitness facilities, office buildings, and other businesses."
The statement went on to say that the city would work with the business community on compliance with the order and encouraged residents to do their part to help slow the spread of the virus by "practicing social distancing, wearing a face covering in public, washing hands frequently, and using proper cough etiquette."
Comal County officials said they expect to be contacted by the state if the area hits the seven-day mark that would trigger the additional restrictions.
Of the 70 patients in Comal County hospitals, 16 are in intensive care with 10 patients on ventilators. Local hospitals have been caring for a mix of local and out of area patients and health officials have said some county residents may be receiving care at other facilities.
Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in neighboring Seguin reported caring for 35 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, up from 26 one week before.
New cases
The county added 90 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning, as well as 77 recoveries, pushing the county's number of active cases to 785. Officials said that 46 of those patients are hospitalized.
The newest cases, which have 47 confirmed and 43 probable, primarily come from the New Braunfels area which saw 56 followed by Bulverde/Spring Branch which reported 19. The area south of Canyon Lake added seven cases while north of the lake added five while the remaining three cases stemmed from the Garden Ridge area.
The demographics of the newest cases show the majority of them falling between the age of 30 and 60. There were six cases under the age of 20, 21 cases of people in their 20s, 30 of people in their 30s and 40s, 26 of people in their 50s and 60s and seven that were 70 or older.
Since the pandemic arrived locally in March, the county has reported 5,930 cases of COVID-19 with 4,999 recoveries and 146 deaths — including five the county added to its data on Tuesday.
On Wednesday's the county's seven-day molecular positivity rate stood at 26.45% while its antigen positivity rate was 25.16%. The state recently broke the positivity rate into two different percentages based on the type of test and Comal County made the same change to bring its data into alignment.
