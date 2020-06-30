Except for police, fire and emergency services personnel, most city and county offices and services will close Friday in observance of Independence Day on Saturday.
City Hall, the city’s municipal building on South Castell Avenue, New Braunfels Public Library, Westside Community Center, Parks and Recreation administrative offices and Fischer Park Nature Education Center will all be closed.
Some venues will operate under revised hours. Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will be open from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs, which briefly closed following positive employee virus tests, had been sanitized and recently reopened. It will be open from noon to 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday; and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
Landa Park’s Mini-Golf Course will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The Landa Park Train will be open daily from 10 a.m. until dark.
Landa Park’s Boathouse, Recreation Center, Wading Pool, city river parks and city Tube Chute at Prince Solms Park remain closed.
The city of New Braunfels will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items as normal on Friday. The city recycling center will be closed Friday, open under normal hours on Saturday, and closed on Sunday and Monday, July 6.
Comal County offices, Moe Schwab Recycling Center and regional recycling drop-off locations will all be closed and recycling crews will not be in Bulverde on Friday. County parks in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open throughout the weekend.
The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, area banks and U.S. Post Offices will all be closed on Friday. New Braunfels Utilities will also be closed Friday; customers should report service issues or outages by calling NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.