Intermittent downpours might have kept many registered voters from casting ballots for candidates and issues in five May 1 elections, but officials are expecting many more during the final three days of early voting.
“This is the city’s first contested (May) election since 2012 — without them, it would really be slow,” Comal County Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said of the 1,722 votes cast at polls and through the mail since the nine-day early voting period began Monday.
Jaqua said 84,034 of nearly 118,000 total registered voters are eligible to help decide races for New Braunfels, Comal and Marion school district trustees, city council members in New Braunfels, Garden Ridge, Bulverde and Marion, and 18 proposed amendments to New Braunfels’ city charter.
Fourteen candidates seek positions on the New Braunfels City Council and both local ISD school boards, the largest field since 2003 for a May election and first since COVID-19 canceled balloting last year. Jaqua said 14,728 city voters in Guadalupe County are eligible to vote in New Braunfels council races and Comal ISD’s District 1 trustee.
Running for New Braunfels City Council are Kevin Robles, a 39-year-old businessman seeking to unseat District 3 incumbent Harry Bowers, 47, a university lecturer seeking his second term. In District 4, Joy Harvey, a 45-year-old homemaker, faces Lawrence Spradley, a 52-year-old retiree.
New Braunfels ISD’s District 3 pits John Porter, a 59-year-old artist management specialist, against incumbent Eric Bergquist, a 52-year-old pharmaceutical sales representative out for his second term. District 5 features Stephen Minus, a 45-year-old general manager, Betty Niven, 73, America Reads volunteer coordinator, and Brian Grenier, 48, chief information technology officer at Randolph-Field ISD.
Comal ISD’s District 1 race features challengers Brittany Soto, a 19-year-old student and McQueeney resident, and Jerry Sauceda, a 36-year-old business owner, against incumbent and board Treasurer Tim Hennessee, 50. District 2 pits Courtney Biasatti, a 39-year-old youth development director, against four-term incumbent David Drastata, 57, the CISD board president and Walmart regional manager.
The New Braunfels City Charter was established in 1966 and amended only twice. In 2005 voters rejected extending term limits for mayor and city council members. It appears again on this year’s ballot, asking voters to allow two consecutive terms and a third non-consecutive term for nine years total during a lifetime. The other propositions, if approved, would address duties and responsibilities of the city manager, city council terms and vacancies, and update language, clarifications and corrections.
The highest in-person turnout continues to be the Main Elections Office, where 656 ballots were cast through 2 p.m. Friday. Garden Ridge’s Community/Event Center was second with 344 votes and Comal County’s Goodwin Annex third with 308 votes. There had been 1,457 in person votes cast at the county’s six early voting centers, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
For information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early and Election Day balloting, visit votecomal.com, co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections, nbtexas.org, nbisd.org and comalisd.org.
