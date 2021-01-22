COVID-19 patients continued to flow into hospitals across the region on Friday, with Comal County officials saying 80 of its virus patients are now hospitalized.
That's up 10 patients from the Thursday report.
The county also added 85 new cases of the disease, with 18 of those confirmed and 67 probable. With 82 COVID-19 recoveries added on Friday, the county now has 725 active cases of the virus.
It marked the first reporting day this week that the county didn't report a new fatality being added to the data. The county's death toll still stands at 228 since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
On Friday the county's hospitals reported caring for 76 COVID-19 patients with 22 of those in intensive care and 17 on ventilators. That's down from the 84 patients reported on Thursday when 25 were in ICU and 15 on ventilators. Area hospitals are caring for local patients as well as others and health officials say some local patients may be hospitalized outside the area.
The hospitalization rate for the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 24.03% on Friday — down slightly from the 24.12% reported Thursday.
Stricter state restrictions that closed bars and reduced capacity at local businesses from 75% to 50% will remain in place until the region’s percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID patients falls below 15% for seven consecutive days.
New cases
Most of the newest cases stem from New Braunfels which reported 59 while Bulverde/Spring Branch added another 14. South of Canyon Lake added six, while three were reported north of the lake. Garden Ridge reported two new cases while Fair Oaks added one.
Ten of the newest cases were under the age of 20, 12 were in their 20s, 22 were in their 30s and 40s, 27 were in their 50s and 60s and 14 were older than 70.
The county's seven-day positivity rate for the more accurate molecular test was 32.85% but health officials have said that so few are being tested that way that the positivity rate can appear misleading. The positivity rate for the rapid antigen test was 5.38%
Testing & vaccination
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and requires an appointment.
County health officials are urging people interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine to visit its website for criteria and locations, but supplies remain limited.
On Thursday county officials vaccinated 200 people as part of a mass vaccine site test in hopes that it will pave the way for more supplies from the state and the opportunity for larger scale vaccinations.
