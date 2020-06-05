The U.S. Census Bureau has begun a phased restart of some 2020 Census field operations in Texas. Field activities have restarted in at least one office in every state.
The Bureau suspended field operations in April due to coronavirus concerns.
Census officials said at that time that the agency was adapting or delaying some operations to protect the health and safety of staff and the public as well as to ensure a complete and accurate count of communities.
The plan called for field activities to resume after June 1, as area Census offices began returning to full staff capacity.
In-person activities, including office work and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance from authorities to ensure the health and safety of staff and the public.
Concerns about COVID-19 and its impact also forced the Census Bureau to seek statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.
Under the plan, the Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to Oct. 31.
“We are excited about the Census door to door teams able to begin their tasks,” said Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and chair of the New Braunfels Complete Count Committee. “For those that have not yet responded to the Census, they will have the opportunity to do it quickly at their door. It will only take a few minutes.”
As of Friday, 62.8% of households in Comal County had responded to the Census, with 56.6% of the responses coming online. Comal County’s final self-response rate in 2010 was 68.7%.
In Guadalupe County, 64.1% of households had responded, with 53.2% of the responses coming online. Guadalupe County’s final rate was 70.4%.
In New Braunfels, 63.2% of households have responded to the Census, with 56.6% responding online. New Braunfels’ final self-response rate in 2010 was 71.5%.
This week, other locations that began a phased restart of operations included Delaware, Washington, D.C., Hawaii, Illinois, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, California, Maryland, Michigan, New York and Virginia.
Residents can still respond to the Census online or by phone. For households that did not respond in April, they should have received a paper questionnaire in the mail.
“The importance of having a good response rate is critical,” Meek said. “Every one of us is impacted by census data, including assisting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with their work on controlling diseases. It apportions funds back to the city and county for citizen services, gives small businesses the data they need to be more successful and more. You count, be counted.”
To complete the Census, residents can go to 2020census.gov to respond online or call 844-330-2020.
The Census consists of nine questions and asks who lives in the residence, what type of home, name and number. It also asks age, sex, race and how those in the residence are related.
The questionnaire does not include a citizenship question asking about one’s legal status.
Answers can be submitted on the Census website, over the phone or by mail, like a ballot in English or Spanish. Other languages can be used over the phone.
