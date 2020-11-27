New Braunfels saw its 2020 football season come to an abrupt end Friday morning when it received word South San had forfeited the teams’ District 27-6A finale.
The Unicorns and Bobcats were scheduled to play at 2 p.m. today in San Antonio, but the cancellation officially ends the season for both teams. T
he contest will not be made up at a later date and NBISD announced that refund information for tickets already purchased is “forthcoming.”
New Braunfels finishes 2020 with an overall record of 5-4 and went 3-4 in district play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.