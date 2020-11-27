New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Overcast skies with heavy rain likely late. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Overcast skies with heavy rain likely late. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.