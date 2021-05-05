Comal County's active case count moved slightly higher on Wednesday as health officials added 35 new cases and 27 recoveries from COVID-19.

County officials also said there were 900 vaccination slots available for a clinic on Thursday. Those interested can register online for an appointment at www.mycomalcounty.com.

The county's health department administers the Moderna vaccine which is approved for use in people 18 and older. The only vaccine approved for those who are 16 and 17 is the Pfizer vaccine that some other locations offer.

According to Department of State Health Services figures, 62,742 have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Comal County, with 45,283 people, about 36.1% of the county's population 16 years or older, fully vaccinated.

In Guadalupe County, 56,410 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 41,427 people, about 31.7% of the population 16 years or older, are fully vaccinated.

Of the 35 new cases reported on Wednesday, 25 are confirmed and 10 are probable. With the 27 recoveries, the county now has 316 active cases with six of those patients hospitalized. There have been 317 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020.

Comal County hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Hospital use across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties remained below 4% with the state reporting that 3.98% of hospital beds were being used by COVID patients.

Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates remained below 4% as well, with the slower molecular test at 3.5% and the quick antigen test at 3.06%