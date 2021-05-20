A 20-year-old Spring Branch woman who died from the coronavirus in January was added to Comal County’s COVID-19 death total on Thursday.
County officials said the woman died Jan. 4 at a San Antonio hospital, adding the fatality was one of hundreds of COVID-19 fatalities throughout the state initially attributed to counties where they occurred instead of the decedent’s county of residence.
She is the youngest county resident to die from the virus and first in the 20-29 age bracket. Seguin firefighter Roger Dean, a 31-year-old Canyon Lake resident, died at a Houston hospital on April 23. The virus has now claimed 321 residents since the first victim, 44-year-old T.J. Mendez of New Braunfels, died in March 2020.
In addition to the backlogged death, Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser reported 14 additional new COVID-19 cases as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The total includes nine confirmed cases and six probable cases for a total of 10,750. There are now 278 active cases and nine residents are hospitalized. County hospitals are caring for 17 patients, including seven in intensive care and four on ventilators.
The county’s seven-day molecular positivity rate is 4.89% and its seven-day antigen positivity rate is 3.56%. The area’s Trauma Service Area Service Score, which measures unit capacity in a 22-county region that includes Comal County, was at 2.99%. The county reported 29 new recoveries and 10,151 total recoveries.
Ten of the new cases stem from New Braunfels, two are from south of Canyon Lake, two from the Garden Ridge area and one from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. Five are in their 20s or under 20, seven are in their 30s or 40s, two are in their 50s or 60s and one is 70 or older.
The county reports 95,912 tests have led to 5,740 confirmed cases, 4,986 probable cases and 24 suspect cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.