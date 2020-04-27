Some New Braunfels businesses ready to open
Deanna Jones, an employee at Perky Peacock on North Business I-35 in New Braunfels, is looking forward to doing more business.
On Monday afternoon Texas Governor Greg Abbott outlined a new state executive order allowing movie theaters, restaurants for dine-in service and retail establishments in Texas to open their doors as soon as Friday — with occupancy limited to no more than 25% to help continue the state's fight against the coronavirus.
Jones said Abbott's new rules will make a difference.
“We’ll definitely be opening on Friday, taking appointments only for bra fittings,” Jones said. “We’ll allow eight to 10 people into the store at one time. We have to do bra fittings, and we can’t do that any other way but in person. That’s our bread and butter. It’s going to help tremendously."
Dominic Alvarez, manager of Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe in the city’s Main Plaza, said owners have been making plans anticipating the loosening of rules regarding dining in at restaurants.
“We would like to move towards things opening up,” Alvarez said. “More business means more revenue and financial security, but we want to do this appropriately and safely. We’re hoping that those safety measures come from our leadership, whether that comes from the state of Texas or the city of New Braunfels. We’re certainly not pushing to do anything more than what they recommend.”
The second phase, which could come as soon as May 18 after state health officials analyze two weeks of data to confirm no flare-up of COVID-19, would increase the capacity of those businesses to 50%.
However, those in need of a haircut or a manicure will wait a bit longer.
Not included in Monday’s opening order were bars, gyms and hair salons. Abbott said discussions with doctors hadn't yielded a way for them to operate safely at this point, but there was hope to have them available for Texans by mid-May.
The new order does not require businesses to open but allows them to resume if they feel it is safe to do so.
The state has published "Open Texas," which blueprints how businesses can open safely with protocols on how businesses should operate regarding employees and customers.
Abbott also announced he will allow the stay home order in Texas to expire on Thursday.
"That executive order has done its job to slow the growth of COVID-19, and I will let it expire as scheduled," Abbott said. "Now, it's time to set a new course. A course that responsibly opens business in Texas. We will open in a way that uses safe standards."
