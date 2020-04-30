Despite Gov. Greg Abbott giving the green light, New Braunfels’ houses of worship are electing to continue conducting religious services online only, at least for now.
Abbott announced earlier this week that starting Friday, churches and other places of worship can expand occupancy as Texas begins a multi-phase reopening of the state’s economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Churches and places of worship were kept open under previous executive orders with specific conditions.
The state executive order issued Monday also allows movie theaters, malls, restaurants for dine-in service and retail establishments to open their doors with reduced capacity.
Mic Biesboer, lead minister at New Braunfels Church of Christ, said the church would take its time and “be prayerful and mindful” of the changing situation.
“We are paying attention to what the local and state agencies are saying,” Biesboer said. “This is something we want to take our
time with. At least for this week and Mother’s Day, we will stay online, and we might start transitioning to something toward the end of the month. We’re unwilling to make any commitments yet. We’re mindful of the situation. We want to be safe and be neighbors to each other and the community.”
Ray Still, senior pastor at Oakwood Church, said the church will continue its ministry online.
“We’re not going to be able to meet until a later time,” Still said. “Personally, I think it’s a little too soon to get people together in a large group. We hope to be back in late May.”
With the state’s protocols directing the church to clean the facility thoroughly after every use, Still said accomplishing that would be too cumbersome with six services scheduled on Sunday.
First United Methodist Church announced on its website that it would continue online-only services.
The COVID-19 Pandemic is still with us,” the announcement read. “The risk is too great, and the danger is too real. We will resume regular worship and activities when it is safe for large groups to gather. We will let you know when the time comes.”
Major Roman Leal of the Salvation Army New Braunfels Corps said the agency will also continue offering religious services online at 11 a.m. on Sunday.
“We provide music and share the word of God and the gospel with them,” Leal said.
State officials issued updated guidance for houses of worship this week which recommends health protocols to guard the health and safety of their attendees.
The protocols state that employees or volunteers should be trained in how to properly clean and disinfect, wash their hands and wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.
The guidance encourages the at-risk population to watch or participate in the service remotely.
The state defines the at-risk population as those who are 65 or older, especially those with chronic lung disease; moderate to severe asthma; chronic heart disease; severe obesity; diabetes; chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis; liver disease; or weakened immune system.
The church should designate an area inside the facility reserved for the at-risk population, or offer a service for at-risk population attendees only.
The protocols also direct the facility to provide proper spacing between attendees by keeping at least two empty seats or six feet separation between parties in any row, except for two or more members of the same household sitting adjacent to one another, with two places (or six feet separation) empty on either side.
Two individuals who are not members of the same household but are attending together can sit adjacent to one another, with two seats, or six feet separation, empty on either side.
Additionally, the guidance directs the facility to alternate rows between attendees with every other row left empty.
“Houses of worship face particular challenges as Texans work to combat this pandemic,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a statement. “This updated guidance provides clear direction to protect the health and safety of faith groups as they plan for future religious gatherings. All Texans must continue to work together to care for the health and safety of our neighbors as we work to reopen the state.”
