Already dealing with state legislation designed to relieve property taxes next year, city, county and school districts are bracing for further revenue losses spurred by the COVID-19 crisis.
The city of New Braunfels and Comal County both face revenue losses in sales taxes, hotel occupancy taxes, river outfitter fees and property taxes due to extended business layoffs. Both, along with area school districts, were already preparing for ramifications of Senate Bill 2, which drops caps on property tax hikes from 8% to 3.5% for 2020-21 fiscal year budgets.
Despite the staged reopening of the state’s economy, 2021 could be a benchmark year for all — who aren’t really sure what lies ahead. Comal Independent School District canceled its $397.7 million bond measure earlier this month.
“After we evaluate what the state recovery does, we’ll revisit (the bond) at a later time,” Comal ISD Board President Jason York said, adding the district is already planning various scenarios while awaiting updates from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Education Agency.
“It’s going to be bad,” York said while discussing some possibilities. “We’re scared about it — it will throw our budget into a frenzy trying to figure out what we do for 2020-21.”
New Braunfels current city budget, totaling $242.4 million, added built-in funding ahead of taking a projected $500,000 hit from SB 2 for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins in October.
Jared Werner, the city’s chief financial officer, said March sales tax figures, reported the second week of May, will be the first indicator of the virus’ impact on city revenues.
“We’re not just sitting back and waiting for that, we have to start projecting various scenarios,” he said. “Even though we won’t know for certain, we won’t be able to quantify exactly how it impacts sales tax revenues, which is the No. 1 source for our general fund.”
Werner said the city’s sales tax projection model is being updated regularly to illustrate all potential scenarios.
“Our sales tax projections are a snapshot in time, and we are currently projecting pretty significant losses for at least March, April and May,” he said. “Our current model also doesn’t assume growth in sales taxes for the rest of the fiscal year (June through September). Even when things open back up, we will need to be incredibly conservative from a revenue projection perspective at least until September.”
Beginning with taxes due in February and moving forward, Werner said the city has waived failure-to-file penalties, which provides a 90-day grace period for hotel occupancy filings and payments.
“We’re not going to have a good idea about the impact to hotel occupancy taxes until June or July,” he said. “However, we are anticipating significant reductions in that revenue source as well.”
On Monday, the Comal Appraisal District, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties for 27 taxing jurisdictions in the county, projected double-digit rise in total values for a third straight year, increasing between 15% and 16% for all assessments as of Jan. 1, 2020.
“I don’t know how it will play into the county budget yet,” County Judge Sherman Krause said.
Last year, county commissioners ratified a combined tax rate that was nearly 2 cents higher than the 2018 rate at 37.7915 cents per $100 property valuation for 2019. Portions of that rate are designated for county general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service and road and flood control funds. All went into effect Oct. 1, 2019; the county’s $110.9 million 2020 budget went into effect Jan. 1.
“We’ve just begun the process leading into the (2021) budget cycle,” Krause said. “We haven’t yet had any discussions about what the virus could do to appraised values or how it might impact tax rates. But we will be talking about all of that as we go through the budget cycle.
“I would say about the time we begin our budget workshops, in early July, we would hopefully have a better idea of the impact.”
