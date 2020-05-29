After Tuesday’s inaugurations of new members and congratulating former members, New Braunfels City Council received updates on COVID-19 recovery plans and approved all items on a relatively short agenda.
City Manager Robert Camareno reviewed reopened city buildings and services since the end of April, which included Das Rec, the city recreation center, and Municipal Court lobby to limited capacity (May 18) and resumption of Green Waste curbside pickups (May 25).
“Things have gone very well,” he reported. “We’ve learned a number of things that I think we will continue even after this crisis is over.”
Gov. Greg Abbott’s most recent orders open youth sports facilities and camps on Sunday, meaning the city’s Camp Minnehaha will open Monday, along with the Municipal Court courtroom.
On Friday the city announced that New Braunfels Public Library, which has offered only curbside services since April 23, will reopen Monday under strict social distancing measures. Camareno said opening the library involved a series of protocols under capacity limits, which was why he tentatively scheduled it to reopen June 1.
Also reopening Monday are Fischer Park’s Nature Education Center, Landa Park paddleboats and mini golf course, and skate park. Fischer Park’s Splash Pad and Landa Park’s train remain closed pending further review, as are citywide basketball and volleyball courts, parks playground structures and the Civic/Convention Center.
Tentative reopenings have been scheduled for the Landa Park Aquatic Complex (June 10) and Westside Community Center (June 15).
Camareno thanked members serving on three advisory groups for their assistance and counsel on city reopening measures, river parks and economic recovery. He said council will consider measures that could further assist small businesses during its next meeting June 8.
Several businesses remain closed, but Abbott is expected next week to announce many will be allowed to reopen, along with expanded capacity for the recently opened venues. Most city buildings are open but dozens of employees continue to work remotely due to building occupancy and social distancing restrictions.
Also Tuesday, Jeff Jewell, director of economic and community development, reviewed virus impacts on local businesses. Ninety-one responded to a survey on the pandemic’s effects on hotels, restaurants and bars and tourism. Jewell said 69% indicated declining revenues since closures began in late March, with “a handful” deciding to close permanently.
Christopher Looney, city planning and development services director, reviewed the first full year under Envision New Braunfels, which updated the city’s comprehensive plan in 2018. He said the city has installed a new webpage for residents to track implementation. Michael Meek, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce president and Complete Count committee chair, updated on city participation in the 2020 Census.
Council approved five nonprofits for Community Development Block Grant funding to assist families economically impacted by COVID-19.
Agencies approved included CASA of Central Texas, Inc. (court advocacy services); Comal County Habitat for Humanity (housing/utility assistance); Crisis Center of Comal County (food/shelter assistance); Family Life Center (housing/utility assistance) and the San Antonio Food Bank (emergency food distribution). Council on June 8 will approve $243,142 in the emergency grant and allocate $68,923 more in 2019 CDBG funds to meet their combined requests, which totaled $312,000.
On Tuesday, council approved:
• Contracts and expenditures for various city services, vehicles and equipment; a cooperative purchasing agreement with the city of Grand Prairie; a $20,000 budget amendment from the city’s 2011 Certificates of Obligation Fund for storage containers for Parks and Recreation and river operations equipment usually housed at Fire Station No. 2 during construction of its new station on South Water Lane.
• Appointments of Chad Nolte, Jerry Sonier and Creighton Tubb are members on the Planning Commission for terms ending May 31, 2023.
• Appointments of Susie Barrett, Bonnie Leitch and Brandon Mund as regular members and Cutter Gonzalez and Lawrence Spradley as alternate members to the Zoning Board of Adjustment for terms ending May 31, 2022.
• Acceptance of a Ford transit delivery van, called the “RIOrover” gifted from the Braunfels Public Library Foundation for public library mobile services.
• A resolution requesting state legislators draft legislation that reverses state laws that prohibit municipal authorities from creating cemeteries within city limits. Interests seeking to create a new cemetery off Loop 337 are seeking the resolution ahead of the 2021 legislative session. The city approved a similar measure in April 2019, which was not heard before the 86th Texas Legislature concluded on May 27.
• First readings of ordinances to rezone and grant special use permits for preparation and packaging of smoked meat products at a business at 1555 North Business 35 and short-term rentals of dwelling units at 1643 and 1645 McQueeney Road.
For more, visit the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
