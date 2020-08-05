A New Braunfels woman in her 60s who died Monday after discharging herself from a local hospital is Comal County's 60th COVID death, officials said Wednesday morning.
The county also confirmed 223 more recoveries from the disease, putting the county's total recoveries at 1,589 and pushing the active case count down to 638 — the lowest number since July 3.
The county's positivity rate remains high, now at 16.60%, up slightly from Tuesday’s rate of 16.57% and 16.49% last week.
Health officials added 56 new cases to the tally and said that hospitalizations of county residents had climbed by six, to 62. The county has now had 2,287 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
Of the 56 new cases, 43 are confirmed and 13 are probable. Fifty-one are New Braunfels-area residents, three are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, and one lives north of Canyon Lake. Sixteen are younger than 30, 16 are in their 30s or 40s, 17 are in their 50s or 60s, and seven are older than 70.
On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 31 COVID-19 patients with 17 of those are in intensive care beds and 10 on ventilators. Some of those patients are county residents, but some are people from outside the county, and some county patients are in facilities outside of the county.
As of Thursday morning, Public Health has received reports of 13,779 tests conducted with 1,763 confirmed cases and 524 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
