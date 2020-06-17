Comal County health officials didn't release any new COVID-19 data on Monday, but did announ…

The Memorial Day weekend and people not following health guidelines is helping fuel a spike …

COVID-19 Location Breakdown

Of the 258 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

188 from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County

31 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch

17 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer

10 from south of Canyon Lake

10 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch