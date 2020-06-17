Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate continued to climb on Wednesday with the county announcing 10 new confirmed cases and eight more probable cases of the disease.
That puts the county's confirmed count at 207 and probable cases at 51. A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — now stands at 5.81%, up from 5.66% on Tuesday and 3.97% one week ago.
Officials have said that failure to follow health guidelines on social distancing, hand sanitizing and wearing a mask in public, are helping fuel the local spike in the disease, which picked up steam after the Memorial Day Weekend.
“It’s clear we are seeing a spike in cases driven by a lack of social distancing and the emergence for the first time of widespread community transmission in Comal County,” Cheryl Fraser, director of public health said earlier in the week. “To protect your health and the health of your loved ones and community, everyone should practice social distancing, wear a face covering if they must go out, and continue frequently washing hands and using hand sanitizer.”
Of the 18 newly-reported cases, 15 are residents of the New Braunfels area, two are Bulverde-area residents, and one lives on the south side of Canyon Lake. Ages range from under 18 to their 60s, although a significant percentage of them are in their 20s.
The county also confirmed five more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 142. With seven deaths, the county now has 109 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, six of them hospitalized.
Testing
As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 4,438 tests conducted with 207 confirmed cases and 51 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Probable case definition
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:
A positive quick-result antigen test
Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case
