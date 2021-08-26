Comal County health officials reported six recent deaths — five of them New Braunfels residents and one Bulverde resident — and 83 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
“Very disheartening,” Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said of the latest to succumb to the virus, among 14 deaths reported this week. “One happened the last week of July, another on Aug. 10, three on Aug. 24 and one yesterday.”
A New Braunfels man in his 50s died on July 28 and a Bulverde man in his 60s died Aug. 10 — both in San Antonio hospitals. The other New Braunfels residents, two men in their 60s and one woman in her 80s, died in New Braunfels hospitals on Tuesday. Another New Braunfels man in his 70s died in a New Braunfels hospital on Wednesday.
The deaths increased the county’s overall total to 368. Fraser listed 51 of the new cases as confirmed and another 32 as probable. Combined they increased the total to 15,318 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Fraser reported 1,523 active cases — down 14 from Wednesday’s report — and 40 county residents now hospitalized with COVID-19. Local hospitals, with patients from Comal County and other areas, are caring for 81 patients, including 21 in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.
“About 98% of those are unvaccinated,” Fraser told county commissioners Thursday morning. “A little more than 57% of those 12 years and older in the county are fully vaccinated.”
County health officials have said they don't have vaccination status on all of the local fatalities, but a statewide report last month indicated that 99.5% of those from February of this year on through mid July were unvaccinated.
Fraser noted Pfizer’s recent Food and Drug Administration approval to distribute its vaccines to those 16 and older, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cleared third booster shots for moderately or severely immunocompromised individuals 28 days following second doses.
Boosters for fully vaccinated individuals have yet to receive clearance, Fraser added. She said her office has been swamped with those seeking Pfizer vaccines on Thursdays and Moderna vaccines on Fridays, in addition to regular back-to-school vaccines.
“We made Pfizer available every day last week and this week for those 12 and older that wanted them,” she said. “Last week we did two vaccine shots for 300 who came in last week, which was our busiest week of the year. We will continue to do that this week.”
Those seeking back-to-school and COVID vaccines can make appointments through the public health office at 830-221-1150.
County health officials on Thursday reported 91 virus recoveries, increasing the total to 13,427. The county’s molecular positivity rate was 21.43%, the antigen positivity rate at 9.05%, and the percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients in the 22-county region that includes Comal County, Guadalupe County and San Antonio, was 21.13%, down from 22.04% reported Wednesday.
Commissioners on Thursday approved Texas Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 Health Disparities Program grant funding to create a public health sanitarian and mental health case manager in the public health office. The grant, totaling up to $400,000 for two years, will enable both positions to perform a variety of duties.
(1) comment
My cousin was Dr. Robert Cade .
He told me back in 1973 that if I never wanted to catch a cold, flu or any virus was so very simple.
Don't become a virus well!
How? Drink 1 gallon of water EVERY DAY!
Water as in water fluid. Water, juice, tea, soda, soup, ice or beer or any combination of them!
What did he know? He invented Gatorade !
DO IT.
Never caught a cold or flu since 1973.
Never needed a flu vaccine.
Look him up on Wikipedia.
Was he a fool?
Pass it on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.