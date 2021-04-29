Candidates apparently spent more time campaigning than fundraising for spots on school boards and New Braunfels City Council, according to reports for the period leading up to Saturday’s general election.
Thirteen of 14 candidates vying for city council and New Braunfels and Comal independent school district boards reported Monday as required by the Texas Election Code, covering the March 23-April 23 filing period.
Brittany Soto, the 19-year-old McQueeney resident and college student seeking a spot on the CISD board tallied the most donations — 54 totaling $2,655 — and council candidates Harry Bowers and Joy Harvey again outraised and outspent opponents in city council races.
The donations, loans and campaign expenditures filed with the city and both school districts are subject to review by the Texas Ethics Commission. Filings did not necessarily reflect sums incumbents carried over from prior periods, including the first period covering Jan. 1 through March 22, and those self-funding their campaigns.
In the District 3 council race, Bowers raised $2,339, spent $1,387 and ended the period with $2,387 in cash on hand. He reported receiving $1,000 from the Texas Association of Realtors PAC, or TREPAC. Challenger Kevin Robles reported no donations or spending during the period, and spending $901 total since Feb. 2.
In the District 4 race, Harvey also received $1,000 from TREPAC, raising 4,792 and spending $3,766 during the period, which ended with $1,026 in her bank. Except for a $141 in-kind donation, Lawrence Spradley reported no contributions for the period and $2,812 total since Jan. 21. He reported spending $1,975 in the period and $259 in the bank.
Eric Bergquist, seeking reelection as NBISD’s District 3 trustee, maintained the $500 in contributions from his first filing and $493 in expenses in the second that left him with $7.22 in the bank. Challenger John Porter was not required to report; in the first filing period he reported a $120 loan to himself with $100 outstanding.
Among NBISD District 5 candidates, Steve Minus reported only one $100 donation that increased his total to $4,450, total expenditures of $3,813 and $637 on hand. Brian Grenier reported only $371 in expenditures from personal funds during the period. Betty Niven reported $33 spent from one $50 donation and total expenditures of $701 during the period.
In Comal ISD’s District 1, Soto banked the $2,655 in donations that included seven totaling between $75 and $125, seven totaling $50, 30 totaling $25, and 11 donations under $10. She spent $800 for the period, $450 of it listed as in-kind donations, with $300 listed as recurring expenses and $25 from personal funds.
Jerry Sauceda raised $810 for the period and totaled $1,720 in expenditures, while District 1 incumbent Tim Hennessee, carried over $793 from the last reporting period and spent $686, leaving him with $106 in the bank.
In District 2, Courtney Biasatti, raised $3,105 ($1,800 as in-kind for an event and donated by family and friends) and spent $1,515. Four-term incumbent Trustee David Drastata, the board president, reported only $4,150 in expenditures, all from personal funds.
Early voting ended Tuesday; candidates will file final financial reports following Election Day, when nine county voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.
For information on polling locations, voting districts, ballots and more, visit votecomal.com, nbtexas.org, nbisd.org and comalisd.org.
