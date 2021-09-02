River recreation was twice dealt cruel blows during the 2020 season, as COVID-19 curtailed summer’s annual economic boon for local outfitters, retailers and the hospitality industry.
But 2021 appears to be a different story heading into Labor Day weekend.
Most Texas businesses closed under a state order in March and reopened in May, and local waterways were packed with water enthusiasts for the Memorial Day weekend. Three weeks later, amid rising virus cases and hospitalizations, came new mandates that shut down some or all state, city and county parks.
“We found out on June 25,” said Shane Wolf, general manager of Rockin R River Rides, based in Gruene. “It was something that never should have happened. (Outfitters) were placed in the same category as bars and restaurants — we’re an outdoor venue.”
Wolf estimated 2021 would be better than 2019, as his numbers are “100% better, or more” than last year’s.
Despite the economic uptick and severity of COVID-19 cases, river recreation heads into the three-day Labor Day holiday weekend — the unofficial end of summer — on a roll.
“We haven’t had any problems this year — it’s been a great year,” Wolf said. “People came here, had fun here and followed the law.
“The rain might have given the perception that the rivers weren’t full, but they were. Others had good years — some have had problems keeping help, but for mostly everyone it’s been all hands on deck.”
Last year, Michael Meek, former Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce president, said the tourism sector — restaurants, hotels, outfitters, bars and entertainment venues — saw the highest number of job losses due to the pandemic.
Bars, restaurants, hotels and other tourism-related businesses were among nearly 200 in New Braunfels that suffered average estimated median revenue losses of $103,598, or 63%, between 2019 and 2020.
New Braunfels City Council responded by awarding $597,262 in grants to 66 small businesses as part of the city’s COVID-19 small business resource grant program. Additional help came from the New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation, New Braunfels Economic Development Corp (4B Board), and others.
“For obvious reasons there hasn’t been a study comparing impacts of (tourism-related) businesses last year, but we plan one for 2021,” said Jonathan Packer, who succeeded Meek as Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce president in July. “It will look at the pandemic’s effect but look more at the long-term.”
Packer said there’s enough data already that indicates 2021 could outpace 2019 in overall job numbers and earnings.
“We’ve added back the jobs we lost (early in the pandemic),” Packer said. “The economy is growing but not equally everywhere and employment hasn’t matched that growth.”
Packer said COVID’s impacts — especially on the workforce — would be gauged as time progresses. The biggest problem now for area employers can’t find the right fit for their businesses, which for some might take some time.
“But their numbers are going up in the right direction,” he said.
Amy Niles, New Braunfels city river director, said 2021 was rainy, but successful.
“There was an unusual amount of rain days this summer, which has an obvious impact on river tourism attendance,” she said. “We saw smaller crowds during the peak month of July due to these rain events, but there were still plenty of people coming out and enjoying the beautiful rivers in New Braunfels. “Considering the challenges, I am very happy with how all of the stakeholders worked together to make the best of this season.”
Labor Day law enforcement
The three-day Labor Day weekend runs from midnight Friday to midnight Monday. State and local law enforcement agencies will be stepping up enforcement efforts.
“School may be back in session, but Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to the summer season,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. That means we expect to see an increase in traffic around the city, and, thanks to TxDOT’s STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program), we’ll have extra officers on patrol throughout the holiday weekend.”
Federal and state funding fuels the STEP program, which provides extra NBPD officers at various times throughout the year.
“Those extra officers will be on the lookout for drunk drivers, distracted drivers, those not wearing their seatbelt, speeders, and those who disregard traffic signals and markings at busy intersections,” Ferguson said. “It’s all part of an effort to make New Braunfels streets safer. So please buckle up, slow down, put the phone down, and, of course, never drink and drive.”
Last Labor Day included a plane crash that injured two on the north end Canyon Lake, investigated by DPS and Federal Aviation Administration officials. CCSO deputies and NBPD officers received a combined 1,200 calls for service during last year’s Labor Day weekend.
NBPD totaled more than 400 service calls, arrested two for public intoxications and one for driving while intoxicated, and issued 44 river-related citations Saturday and Sunday, 24 of them for parking violations. Ten others involved city disposable container ordinances, nine for traffic violations and one assessed a person for jumping into public right of way.
CCSO received 758 calls for service, including 161 traffic stops that led to arrests for DWI, marijuana possession and warrants. CCSO also responded to 21 crashes throughout the weekend.
At parks and around Canyon Lake, the U.S. Corps of Engineers and county’s Water Oriented Recreation District (WORD) will be monitoring park areas and boat ramps. CCSO deputies will be out patrolling county roadways and area lakes and rivers.
“We’re mainly going to be looking out during the day, on Saturday and Sunday, because that’s when there’s the most people,” said Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds, who increased staff to patrol River Road, the ever-busy intersection of FM 306 and FM 2673, and Canyon Lake.
“Labor Day is one of the three major summer holidays,” he said. “Not too long ago, when school began after Labor Day, it wasn’t as big of a deal. But now, despite COVID-19, we’re anticipating a fairly large turnout for a big holiday.”
The Texas Highway Patrol began increasing enforcement on Thursday. Through Monday, Department of Public Safety troopers will be looking for people not wearing their seat belts, speeders, people driving while intoxicated and drivers who fail to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law, and other traffic violations.
“DPS reminds all drivers that safety always comes first,” said Steven McCraw, DPS director.
Last year, troopers issued 71,544 citations and warnings, including 9,239 citations for speeding; 1,088 seat belt and child safety restraint citations; 1,419 citations for no insurance; and 534 warnings and citations for “Move Over, Slow Down” violations. Enforcement efforts resulted in 402 DWI arrests, 802 felony arrests and 200 fugitive arrests.
“While long weekends are a time to get out and enjoy, we all need to do our part to keep roads safe, and that is why troopers will be out ensuring everyone is following the traffic laws,” McCraw said.
