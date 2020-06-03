May’s rains are history, clearing the way for a normal summer in South Central Texas.
Tropical Storm Cristobal, now churning in the southern Gulf of Mexico, will slowly move north over the next seven to 10 days, bringing a dry, arid upper flow into Texas.
In New Braunfels and Comal County, high temperatures are forecast to exceed 100 degrees for consecutive days for the first since August, possibly breaking records on Monday and Tuesday.
“The showers and storms we’ve been having over the last couple of days might be coming to an end by Thursday,” said Orlando Bermudez, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport. “Outside of the Coastal Plains, all of South Central Texas looks like dry weather that will get warmer by the day.”
In May, 6.45 inches of rain were recorded at the airport, 2.48 inches above normal. Bermudez said rain chances will all but dissipate beginning Thursday. Last week, Tropical Storm Amanda exited the eastern Pacific into Central America, where it killed 17 people in Guatemala and El Salvador.
Amanda was renamed Cristobal after entering Mexico. The NWS says if Cristobal survives, it should soon depart the Bay of Campeche and head north and east — into warmer Gulf of Mexico waters — and is projected to make a sloth-like trek toward South Central Louisiana.
“It made landfall there and over the next few days it will move north through the week and into the weekend,” Bermudez said. “It should reach the Louisiana coastline by next Monday but there’s still a lot of uncertainty.
“Right now the system is still over land, which absorbs a lot of its energy. We’ll have to wait another couple of days to see if it moves into the Gulf and regains that energy.”
As Cristobal heads north, its low pressure will pull drier air — which heats up faster than humid Gulf air — into Texas. The NWS is predicting Friday’s high at 93 degrees and 95 on Saturday before threatening record highs the next three days.
Sunday’s forecast high of 98 would match the record on the same date in 2018. Monday’s 100 would eclipse the record of 99 set in 2006, and Tuesday’s 105 would shatter the 98 set in 2009. Bermudez said a cool front approaching the area could drop Wednesday’s high to 101.
“It will be a little bit cooler, possibly in the upper 90s,” he said.
The 3 to 12 inches of rain that fell May 12, along with another 2 to 7 inches gauged May 24 dropped the county’s Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), which assigns point values for drought and forest fire potential in Texas counties. Comal’s 152 point total Wednesday wasn’t close to the 500-point threshold used to ban outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas.
Bermudez said the NWS long-range forecast predicts more above-normal temperatures.
“Once that system makes landfall — by Sunday or Monday — it will continue to be dry because we’re on the back end of the system,” he said. “From the model I see, only a little disturbance coming in from the north on Thursday could bring showers.
“But it will be nothing but dry air throughout next week and even through the following week. So yes, we’re in the pattern that changes from the wet season and into the dry season.”
