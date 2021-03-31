Albert Gonzales got to hug a grandchild on Saturday — a visit that was extra special because it was the first time since the pandemic began where he could hold his family close.
“When you’re my age all that matters is the grandkids,” Gonzales said. “Family is so important, you don’t want to lose contact.”
Gonzales, who has been at EdenHill Communities Senior Living, has been among the millions of seniors who have watched that type of contact dwindle as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived and nursing homes and other facilities moved to fend off a virus that was proving especially dangerous to older people.
As more vaccines roll out — and vaccine availability improves — the facilities are starting to slowly welcome back visitors.
EdenHill began allowing visitors this week from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Texas has administered nearly 11 million doses of the vaccine and 13% of its population is fully vaccinated. In Comal County and neighboring Guadalupe County the fully vaccinated number is around 16%.
Family Matters
Gonzales got both doses of the vaccine shot and said he was excited to see his granddaughter.
His son, Joe Gonzales and Joe’s daughter Victoria Gonzales visited Albert on Saturday. Victoria said the last time she saw him was behind a glass window.
“The hardest part was the holidays,” Victoria said. “We had to see him through the window, the holidays were hard and we couldn’t be with him. My cousin from Seattle came with her kids and they couldn’t see him. It was kind of sad.”
Victoria and Joe stepped off the elevator onto Albert’s floor where he was picking out meals in the communal area.
Victoria approached him and lightly touched his hand. Looking up he smiled as his family hugged him.
“Hopefully when this gets better we can go get a steak,” Joe laughed. “It’s been tough, who am I going to get advice from when I talk?”
Joe said the last time he saw his dad was during the 2019 Super Bowl.
“We brought barbecue here,” Joe said. “Hopefully this season we can see more games with him. When I was little he’d watch the Cowboys and during the radio show after the game I’d lay in bed and fall asleep.”
They also talked about Victoria passing her exam to become a lawyer and Albert beamed with pride. He said he loves his family and his wife of 20 years who is taking care of the house and their garden by herself.
Albert and his wife moved to New Braunfels from Dallas after his nearly 30 years working for Sears. He said he wants to hug his wife but doesn’t know if it is safe still.
“My wife stays inside the house,” he said. “If we give it to someone else — that’s not right.”
Hopefully he can see his family more often, including his three children and their grandchildren.
He also hopes people are careful so that the pandemic can end soon and everyone can see their loved ones.
“I love this community, there are a lot of good things about it,” Gonzales said. “Everyone needs to take care of everybody.”
