When do I need to wear a mask or face covering?
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a cloth face covering should be worn whenever people are in a community setting, especially in situations where you may be near people, including grocery stores and pharmacies. These face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing. Cloth face coverings are especially important to wear in public in areas of widespread COVID-19 illness.
Cloth face coverings can be made from household items or made at home from common materials at a low cost.
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
How do I disinfect electronics?
For electronics such as cell phones, tablets, touch screens, remote controls, and keyboards, the CDC recommends removing any visible contamination and following the manufacturer’s instructions for all cleaning and disinfection products. Consider the use of wipeable covers for electronics. If no manufacturer guidance is available, consider the use of alcohol-based wipes or sprays containing at least 70% alcohol to disinfect touch screens. Dry surfaces thoroughly to avoid the pooling of liquids.
Can the virus survive on shoes?
There seem to be varying opinions on whether the coronavirus can live on shoes specifically, but according to the CDC, studies do suggest that the virus can survive on various surfaces.
How do I clean clothing and linens?
You should wear disposable gloves when handling dirty laundry from an ill person and then discard after each use, according to the CDC.
If using reusable gloves, those gloves should be dedicated to cleaning and disinfection of surfaces for COVID-19 and should not be used for other household purposes. Clean hands immediately after gloves are removed.
If no gloves are used when handling dirty laundry, be sure to wash hands afterward.
If possible, do not shake dirty laundry. This will minimize the possibility of dispersing the virus through the air.
Launder items as appropriate following the manufacturer’s instructions. If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely. Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items, the CDC says.
