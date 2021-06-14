After nearly two-dozen residents spoke last Thursday, most against Comal County’s proposed update of rules and regulations governing access and parking on county boat ramps at Canyon Lake, commissioners are hosting a workshop on the topic on Wednesday.
The 11 a.m. session in commissioner’s court chambers will discuss “Rules and regulations on Comal County Boat Ramps,” the county said in a release on Monday that encouraged the public to attend the follow-up to last week’s public hearing on the proposal to update rules on the nine county-operated boat ramps for the first time since 1994.
Commissioners, with Precinct 3’s Kevin Webb absent, tabled a vote on the changes until their June 24 meeting. County Judge Sherman Krause said last week most of the changes mirror the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority’s safety rules for the lake that weren’t specified in county rules.
“We want to hear more from (residents) on how we can make (the rules) better,” Krause said last week of the changes, which will ban commercial notices, signs and advertisements, prohibit solicitations, and ban loitering and fishing in boat ramp areas, vehicles parked in designated trailer parking areas, or those not in the act of launching and retrieving watercraft. Penalties ranged from vehicles being towed at owner expense to Class C misdemeanor citations.
Some residents criticized the county for prohibiting pedestrian and vehicle access to ramp areas and paths cut through private property and property owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Most insisted the county form a citizen commission to hash out differences, which Krause said there wasn’t time to do before implementing the changes before the July 4 holiday.
“Obviously there are times when committees are beneficial,” Krause said. “In this case, with summer around the corner and the July 4 weekend coming up, it may not give us enough time to put one together.”
The county cited safety issues and allowing law enforcement more clarity to enforce the rules were the main reasons for the revisions, which officials said are needed because of growth in and around Canyon Lake since it opened in the mid-1960s.
Many of the entities that control the lake, however, have conflicting views on which ones can make and enforce the rules.
“When these areas were handed to the county in the 1960s they were not designed with the future we have now in mind — it was the farthest thing from it,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston said. “The county has maintained these ramps, some for close to 60 years, and every year we see an increase in unlawful behavior. And it’s not clear to the families who are trying to use these facilities properly.”
The meeting begins at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For more, including a live stream of the meeting, go to www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
