Texas jobless claims soared about 77% for the week ending March 28 compared to the previous week as the spread of the coronavirus continues to impact the economy, according to U.S. Labor Department data.
The state saw a total of nearly 276,000 people file for unemployment insurance benefits last week, an increase of more than 120,000 people who applied the prior week.
“Similar to last week’s unemployment claims numbers, today’s report reflects the sacrifices American workers are making for their families, neighbors, and country in order to slow the spread,” U.S. Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia said in a statement. “The Administration continues to act quickly to address this impact on American workers.”
The Labor Department numbers reflect layoffs in the accommodation, food services, transportation, warehousing, health care, social
assistance, administrative, support, waste management, remediation services, mining, retail trade, manufacturing, real estate rental and leasing and construction industries.
With the number of unemployment claims rapidly climbing, the state’s jobless benefits application site and call centers are overwhelmed.
The Texas Workforce Commission said its unemployment insurance website and call centers have seen activity spike to unprecedented levels in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The agency’s telecenters’ record call volume in previous crises was around 60,000 calls a day, according to a press release. But calls during the COVID-19 outbreak rose to the millions within a week.
To accommodate the influx of claims, TWC has hired new workers to augment the traditional workforce, reallocated staff from other TWC departments and added hundreds of new phone lines.
TWC’s Unemployment Benefits System online portal is available 24 hours a day but is experiencing a high volume of visitors, according to its website.
Officials are asking visitors to try the portal between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. when there is a lower volume to file a claim or check the status of a claim.
Workforce Solutions Alamo career centers, including the New Braunfels location at 183 IH 35 South, remain open to clients by appointment only. The center’s telephone number is 830-629-2010.
Attempts to contact a representative of Workforce Solutions Alamo for comment were unsuccessful on Thursday.
Workers whose employment has been disrupted or businesses facing a layoff or closure due to the impact of COVID-19 can call 210-224-HELP (4357).
TWC this week launched a new automated virtual assistant named “Larry the Chat Bot” to help answer questions on the unemployment insurance process. The artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot can instantly answer many of the most common questions about the unemployment insurance process.
Officials hope “Larry” will relieve the pressure on the TWC website and call centers.
“Our top priority is to eliminate the backlog, get Texans registered and on the path to getting the benefits they need,” TWC Executive Director Ed Serna said in a statement. “We know people are hurting, and many are facing an uncertain future. A lot of Texans are applying for benefits for the very first time. That can be hard, and even though we’ve greatly streamlined the process, the sheer weight of the demand right now is unprecedented.”
Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott instructed TWC to waive the waiting week, for unemployment benefits. In addition to waiving the waiting week, TWC deferred unemployment insurance work search requirements.
The waiting week is the first payable week of an individual’s claim for unemployment benefits.
Under normal circumstances, TWC doesn’t pay the first week of a claim until an individual receives two times their weekly benefit amount and returns to full-time work or has exhausted their benefits.
Applicants were previously required to register for work search on WorkinTexas.com and meet a minimum number of work search activities per week.
Those seeking to apply for unemployment benefits will need to apply. Applicants will need the following information:
• Last employer’s business name and address
• First and last dates (month, day and year) you worked for your last employer
• Number of hours worked and pay rate if you worked this week (including Sunday)
• Information related to your normal wage
• Alien Registration Number (if not a U.S. citizen or national)
To apply for unemployment benefits, go online to ui.texasworkforce.org.
