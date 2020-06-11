After learning that an employee received a positive COVID-19 test Wednesday, Comal County first closed its downtown tax office before completely closing its satellite offices in Bulverde and Sattler on Thursday.
All three tax offices, including the two in county satellite buildings, were closed because the infected employee, based at the downtown office at 205 N. Seguin Avenue, worked with others who rotate between the three offices.
“The person diagnosed as positive only works in the downtown office,” Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott said. “The others who rotate between offices were exposed to that person. There has been no direct exposure at the satellite offices.
“Out an abundance of caution we’re closing them all down to perform deep cleaning and sanitizing.”
Paul Anthony, county public information officer, said the tax offices were closed for disinfecting and deep-sanitizing. By early afternoon, that was extended to include all county offices in the two satellite buildings.
There are constable’s and justice of the peace offices in Sattler and Bulverde, which also includes a county clerk’s office. Anthony said both satellites, smaller county annex buildings, are occasionally used by the sheriff’s office, adult probation and other county departments.
Anthony said the positive employee has not yet been added in the county’s count of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases. The person is among 20 employees staffed at the downtown tax office and assisted customers across the counter, Talcott said.
“We had glass teller panels installed in all of our offices last September and October,” Talcott said. “We even put Saran Wrap over the holes in the glass. But we’ve been very cautious at all of our offices.”
Talcott said space allows only seven customers to be served at any one time downtown, and even fewer at the satellite offices. All ask customers to be prepared to line up outside of the building until it is their time to enter buildings, which downtown now includes awnings to shade them from heat and rain.
“That’s why in this case, exposure to the public is believed to be minimal because of social distancing and other protective measures we’ve taken to reduce direct contact between employees and customers,” she said.
Talcott said the county public health office is interviewing all employees during the closure. She said she expects all freshly scrubbed and sanitized offices to reopen Monday. Until then, customers can conduct tax business online.
Property taxes and other tax business can be conducted at www.ComalCountyTaxOffice.net, and payments accepted tax office drive-thru drop boxes and drop slots at all three locations.
Talcott said residents can renew non-expired vehicle registrations online, or at customer service counters at four H-E-B county locations and the Brookshire Bros. in Canyon Lake.
“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to do everything we can to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers,” she said. “In the meantime, most transactions with our office can be done at www.comalcountytaxoffice.net.”
