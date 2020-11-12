Thanks to a couple of volunteers, aging historical markers in Comal County are getting a makeover to return them to their original splendor.
John and Cindy Coers, both members of the Comal County Historical Commission, have restored 20 Texas historical markers in Comal County. They recently refurbished markers on the San Antonio Street Bridge in New Braunfels. John Coers is now working on markers on the Comal Creek Bridge on Landa Street.
Cindy Coers serves as chair of the commission, while John serves as chairman of the marker restoration and research committees.
In 2014, Cindy Coers said they learned how to refurbish historical markers at a workshop given by the Texas Historical Commission. John then trained others on the Comal County Historical Commission.
“He has done a tremendous job with refurbishing a lot of markers for the county and city,” she said. “This was one that he noticed on that (Comal Creek) bridge — I didn’t notice it myself.”
John Coers said restoring the markers sounded like a worthwhile pursuit to him after taking the THC training.
“It was something that really appealed to me to check these historical markers, whether they’re Texas historical markers or city markers or other such as on the bridge, and brighten them up again,” John Coers said. “They all convey the history of the building, the bridge or wherever they might be.”
Every marker tells a story, he said.
“New Braunfels and Comal County are very historic,” he said. “A lot of people come here, and they want to know more. Some don’t realize how historic we are. These (refurbished) markers help convey the message by making them more readable and attractive to the visitors as well as citizens that have been here all their lives.”
John Coers said he uses soap and water, lacquer spray paint — the color depending on the marker — lacquer thinner, sandpaper and a sander to refurbish the marker.
Instructions for repairing and refurbishing state historical markers are available on the Texas Historical Commission website at www.thc.texas.gov.
There are 16,934 official State Historical Markers in Texas as of Jan. 1, 2020, and numerous other markers and plaques on bridges, at parks and other sites.
John Coers has also restored 29 other markers, with some with the city, including at First Protestant Church and the New Braunfels Conservation Society.
He has also refurbished several markers in Landa Park, including the El Camino Real marker.
“They walk a lot, he and his wife,” said Stacey Dicke, the city’s parks and recreation director. “As he’s walking, he’ll notice different plaques and he’ll often contact me to see if he can get permission to refurbish them, which, of course, we always say yes. He does a phenomenal job working on them. They just look fantastic once he gets finished.”
A lot of people forget that these markers and plaques are there, Dicke said.
“Then they really stand out,” she said. “People take an interest in what these plaques say.”
The Coers’ conducted an inventory of markers in the county and have worked on refurbishing those needing it due to their condition.
John Coers had set a goal to complete as many as possible for 2020 — the 175th anniversary of the founding of New Braunfels.
“It’s a project that various county historical commissions can do and possibly any citizen,” John Coers said. “Once I got into it, I decided not only to do the Texas Historical Commission markers that you see on the side of highways, but the city has some in the parks and several on the bridges. There’s just something that, when I finish, it gives me a very good positive feeling of accomplishment. People are more likely going to notice it.”
