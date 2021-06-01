Despite the rain, first responders in New Braunfels and Comal County were kept busy with typical service calls during the Memorial Day holiday, which this year returned river enthusiasts to the Comal and Guadalupe Rivers.
“It wasn’t a bad weekend at all,” said Rick Edwards, New Braunfels Fire Department battalion chief, citing the one-day closure of the Comal River on Saturday. “It was a typical weekend.”
The New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office combined to make 53 arrests between 12:01 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. Eight were charged with driving while intoxicated, 19 with drug possession and 10 with public intoxication.
There were 32 charged with assault, disorderly conduct and domestic disturbances through the weekend. However, many more who weren’t charged in connection with live incidents wound up in the Comal County Jail on a combined 61 misdemeanor and felony warrants, including five who had 33 outstanding charges.
During the same period last year — with river numbers down due to COVID-19, NBPD and CCSO combined to arrest 46 individuals on a variety of charges. Included were 16 public intoxication arrests, nine each for drug possession and assault and seven for driving while intoxicated.
Comal closes Saturday
Rains reduced incident numbers during the weekend. New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane ordered the closure of the Comal River at 10 a.m. Saturday after more than 2 inches of rain had increased river flows to 800 cubic feet per second.
Flows decreased to 485 cfs by midmorning Saturday, but the Comal remained murky and muddy with debris scattered along the riverbanks to the Tube Chute Dam. Crews cleaned up the debris and officials reopened the venue at 10 a.m. Sunday, after flows returned to 300 cfs.
Another storm around 3 p.m. Sunday temporarily increased Comal River flows to 434 cfs, but quickly subsided for the venue to remain open the rest of the weekend.
During the Friday-Tuesday period New Braunfels police and fire department dispatchers received 935 calls that included 778 police-only service calls. Both departments worked 51 traffic accidents and police conducted 176 traffic stops.
NBPD, CCSO numbers
NBPD made only three river arrests — one Saturday and two Sunday — while issuing 28 citations. Twenty-five issued Sunday cited 19 for parking violations and six traffic violations.
In 2020, NBPD totaled just eight river-related arrests and issued 182 citations during the holiday period. Eighty-five were cited Saturday, 95 Sunday and two on Monday, mostly for violations of parking and disposable containers on the rivers within city limits.
In 2019, NBPD issued 282 citations between Saturday and Monday, including 128 for parking violations and 83 for disposable containers on the rivers. There were 30 traffic tickets, 18 for possessing glass containers on the rivers, nine for minors in possession of alcohol, and seven for coolers exceeding the city’s 30-quart limit. Fifteen other river-related arrests were for public intoxication, marijuana and controlled substance possession and outstanding warrants.
Lt. Mike Smith said the Comal County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center processed 803 calls for service over
the weekend.
“We responded to 18 (vehicle) crashes, our deputies conducted 107 traffic stops and our River Teams issued 10 (river possession) citations — seven for glass, two for plastic containers under 5 ounces and one for polystyrene,” he said, adding 25 service calls on River Road led to one arrest for deadly conduct.
In 2020, CCSO dispatchers tallied 778 service calls, including 49 along River Road that included seven traffic stops, one arrest and one emergency detention. CCSO worked 20 accidents on public and private roadways and conducted 144 traffic stops outside of River Road.
Patrol deputies made four arrests each for public intoxication and DWI, two involving assault, one for evading in a motor vehicle and one for violating a protective order. River and lake patrol teams issued a few dozen citations, mainly for possessing glass and other forbidden containers, with 15 warnings issued for boater violations.
In 2019, CCSO totaled 874 service calls, with four DWI arrests, several for minor drug possession and disorderly conduct, a few cases of family violence. River patrol units issued 37 citations, with no drownings or fatal accidents.
