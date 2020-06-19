Comal County added 21 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning, numbers that pushed the county’s positivity rate above 6% for the first time since May 15.
The rate, which tracks the percentage of tests with a positive result, is now 6.27%, up from 5.90% on Thursday and 4.47% one week ago. It’s the first time the rate has been over 6% since May 15.
County officials said without hundreds of nursing home tests taken last month, all of which were negative, the county’s rate would be 8.97% — its highest since April 10.
Friday’s results followed the course projected by public health officials on Thursday who told county commissioners that numbers at the state and local level were climbing and were expected to continue to do so.
The week saw the county setting records in new cases — including a single day high of 38 on Monday. Comal County has had 298 cases since the outbreak began. No new probable cases were reported on Friday.
Of the 21 new cases, 16 are residents of the New Braunfels area, and five are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area. Ages range from under 18 to their 40s.
The growth of cases in New Braunfels continues a trend that health officials have been concerned about for weeks and prompted Mayor Rusty Brockman to urge people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and sanitize their hands.
“We must be diligent in protecting ourselves, our families, our coworkers and those we come in contact with,” Brockman said. “Wearing a mask when out in public, washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, practicing social distancing, and using proper cough etiquette are things we can and should all be doing. Following these simple guidelines can have a major impact on slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
The county also confirmed six more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 157. The county now has 134 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases, five of them hospitalized.
Seven in the county have died since the outbreak began. Another New Braunfels resident was reported dead from COVID-19 on Thursday, but because their home fell in the portion of the city that is on the Guadalupe County side of the line, they are counted in that county’s statistics. That marks Guadalupe County’s first death of the outbreak.
As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports 4,756 tests conducted with 240 confirmed cases and 58 probable cases.
Bulverde tax office reopens Monday
The virus is still impacting Comal County Tax Office operations.
On Friday, Tax Assessor-Collector Cathy Talcott said the tax office inside the county annex in Bulverde will reopen Monday, 12 days after a tax office employee self-reported receiving a positive COVID-19 test on June 10.
All three tax offices, including the two in county satellite buildings, were closed because the infected employee, based at the downtown office at 205 N. Seguin Avenue, worked with others who rotate between the three offices.
The following day, Talcott closed all three tax offices, including those in county annexes in Bulverde and Sattler, which the county completely closed later that Thursday as both contain justice of the peace and other county offices.
While the annexes reopened Monday, the tax office only reopened its downtown location, with employees under quarantine working from home. Talcott said the tax office in Sattler is tentatively scheduled to reopen on June 29.
Testing
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
