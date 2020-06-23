A New Braunfels man suspected of erratic driving led police on a short vehicle chase and then on foot before being tasered into custody, police said.
David Ferguson, city and New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said officers spotted a truck weaving between lanes in Main Plaza around 10:41 p.m. on Sunday.
He said an NBPD unit spotted a maroon 2001 Chevy Suburban driving erratically coming into Main Plaza from San Antonio Street. Officers attempted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled onto South Seguin Street then turned onto West Coll Avenue, where it accelerated rapidly.
“It ran the red light at Coll and South Castell Avenue and swerved around before it reversed and stopped near Hill Avenue,” Ferguson said. “The driver then crawled out of the driver’s side window and fled on foot.”
Ferguson said officers chased the suspect to near the Central Fire Station in the 100 block of Hill Avenue before the man tried to scale an incline leading up to the railroad track between Hill and Academy avenues.
“The officer briefly caught up with the suspect and attempted to bring him into custody,” Ferguson said. “The suspect resisted and continued to flee, and as he tried to scale up the rocks leading to the track, he turned over and kicked the officer in the head.”
By then, Ferguson said then several NBPD units arrived on the scene.
“The suspect continued to resist arrest and several warnings were given before one officer deployed a taser to bring him into custody,” Ferguson said.
Corey Robert Dailey, 32, of New Braunfels, was charged with assault of a peace officer, a third-degree felony, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, a state jail felony.
Dailey was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, under 1 gram; resisting arrest; evading arrest or detention on foot; and driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container -— all Class A or Class B misdemeanors. He remained in Comal County Jail on Tuesday under $33,000 in bonds.
