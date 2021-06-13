Almost two weeks after the body of Canyon Lake’s third drowning victim this season was recovered, first responders returned to look for a 26-year-old man who went missing early Sunday evening.
Canyon Lake Fire and EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said units from his department, Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens were called to a cove just east of Boat Ramp 7, around 5 p.m.
“It’s a unified search,” Brinkkoeter said around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. “Right now we’re looking for a 26-year-old male, with black shorts in the cove near Boat Ramp 7. Crews are looking for him.”
Brinkkoeter said because New Braunfels Fire Department divers were working Sunday’s possible double drowning on the Guadalupe River, divers from the San Marcos Area Recovery Team (SMART) have joined the search at Canyon Lake.
“They just arrived and are now on the water,” Brinkkoeter said.
There are no additional details on exactly when or how the man disappeared, who he was with and who called authorities. Efforts to reach CCSO were not immediately successful Sunday evening.
Brinkkoeter and TPWD Game Warden Samuel Padgett said the search would continue in the area, between Cranes Mill Park and Comal Park, until divers can’t continue.
“They are still in the water and will be down there I guess until they run out of oxygen,” Padgett said while manning a boat trying to ward off other boats at the scene just before 10 p.m.
It is roughly the same location of the lake that the body of Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, was recovered on July 9, 2020, five days after he submerged while swimming with friends near Party Cove, which is also near Boat Ramp No. 7.
If a body is found, it could be the fourth drowning at the lake in three months. Joel Jijo, 22, of Houston, was not wearing a lifejacket when last seen in the water between Boat Ramps No. 5 and No. 6 the morning of Saturday, May 29. His body was recovered on June 2.
Brian James Stein, 33, of Denver, Colorado, died April 26 after he submerged near Boat Ramp 11 across from Rebecca Creek Park. David Alberto Guerra, 34, of Houston, drowned March 17 trying to save children who were stranded in the lake after high winds drifted the family’s pontoon boat away from the Canyon Park shoreline.
The latter two drownings were ruled as accidental. TPWD was still compiling boat accident and water fatality reports on Jijo’s apparent drowning, which was also being probed by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Division.
