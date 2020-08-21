Comal County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Eddy Luna underwent a third surgery at a San Antonio hospital Friday after he was shot serving an arrest warrant in Spring Branch on Thursday.
“My dad is currently in his third surgery to piece the upper part of his arm that was also broken from the blast. He has many surgeries ahead; this is only the beginning,” Luna’s son wrote in a post on Comal County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office Facebook page Friday afternoon.
The younger Luna said his father’s arm beneath the elbow “was almost completely gone” and that he is expected to remain at University Hospital for several more days.
“Doctors are trying their best to save his arm but have also been honest with us along the way, so he’s definitely not out of the woods yet.”
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said Luna, a 29-year CCSO veteran, was shot as he and other law officers tried to serve a felony warrant at a residence in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch at 10:36 a.m. Thursday morning.
She said around 12:30 p.m. a deputy on the scene notified dispatchers that a shot had been fired and that a suspect was being held at gunpoint. Smith said Luna was wounded and was transported via Air Life to University Hospital.
Smith said the deputy reported the scene secured at 12:49 p.m., and a suspect was apprehended.
“The suspect in yesterday’s shooting has been identified as 59-year-old Brian Scott Sharp of Spring Branch, Texas,” Smith said.
Comal County criminal and jail records indicate a warrant was issued Thursday for Sharp, alleging his evading arrest with a vehicle on Aug. 24, 2018. Sharp was jailed that day on that charge and failure to maintain financial responsibility issued out of Bulverde Municipal Court, and was released the following day after paying $266 in court costs and $8,300 bond for the no insurance and evading charge, a third-degree felony.
Sharp was indicted on the latter charge on Jan. 9, 2019 and has been in and out of court since. Court records indicate several proceedings, including at least one canceled jury trial. After a motion filed for a bond increase, an arrest warrant was issued from Dib Waldrip’s 207th District Court on Thursday.
Sharp was booked into Comal County Jail on that charge at 2 p.m. Thursday. Records indicate he was booked on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant on Friday, and he remained jailed Friday evening under $250,000 bond.
No further information was immediately available on Friday, though Smith said “Comal County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Texas Rangers continue to investigate,” the incident.
Luna has served on CCSO patrol, detective and most recently as warrants deputy since he joined CCSO in September 1991. Sheriff Mark Reynolds said CCSO continues its support and prayers for Luna and his family.
“We’re all waiting for word on his latest surgery,” Reynolds said. “We’re focused on his and his family’s well-being.”
Luna’s son thanked supporters.
“He’s been under for quite a while and when he’s kind of awake he’s in extreme pain,” he said. So we’re just hoping soon he can be more comfortable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.