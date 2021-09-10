Now that the population figures from the 2020 Census are out, New Braunfels City Council members will hold a workshop to get an overview of the redistricting process.
The workshop, scheduled for Monday at 4 p.m. at New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St., will give council members and the general public a chance to learn more about the effect of population shifts, migration influxes or diminishment in certain areas or neighborhoods that could lead to changes to the city’s single-member districts.
“The goal of this workshop is to give City Council and the public an overview of the redistricting process, so that everyone knows what to expect,” City Attorney Val Acevedo said. “Redistricting involves a lot of moving parts and has a lot of implications for our community. So, it’s important that everyone understands the process before those efforts begin in earnest.”
In January, council members hired the Bojorquez Law Firm, P.C., for legal services related to the 2020 Census and possible redistricting.
During the Monday workshop, attorney Alan Bojorquez will help guide council members and the public through an overview of the redistricting process, which includes an explanation of federal, state, and local laws in addition to best practices.
The workshop will also provide a framework for addressing the public’s concerns about changing racial and ethnic demographics, politics and competing community interests related to the configuration of councilmember district boundaries.
The council will hold the second of two public hearings on the city’s proposed budget, tax rate and plan of municipal services during a regular session scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday.
In addition to the public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate, New Braunfels City Council members are expected to consider the second and final reading of the ordinance adopting the proposals.
City Manager Robert Camareno last month introduced a balanced $322.87 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2021-22 and a slight property tax rate reduction to help support it.
The proposed budget includes compensation increases for employees for implementation in January and new positions in several departments to address the increased demand for services.
General fund employee expenditures represent nearly 75% of total expenditures.
All city funds will total $322,870,698, combining $271,071,406 in budgeted expenditures with $51,799,292 in year-ending fund balance. That’s an increase of about $40.8 million from the current adopted budget, driven by multiple factors, such as one-time funding to support various equipment and technology initiatives in the general fund of about $11.3 million as well as the allocation in the grant fund of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation of $10.9 million.
The budget was calculated with a 2021 proposed combined property tax rate of 47.5376 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, a reduction of about 0.8 cents from the current tax rate of 48.32 cents. The proposed rate is higher than the 2021 no-new-revenue tax rate, previously known as the effective tax rate, which is 44.9967 cents. The voter approval tax rate is 47.5376 cents.
The proposed rate for operations and maintenance, the city’s primary operating fund, is 24.7376 cents, entirely driven by the reduced voter approval threshold from 8% to 3.5%.
Senate Bill 2, passed by state lawmakers in 2019, prevents public entities from raising tax rates by more than 3.5% annually without voter approval.
The proposed interest and sinking rate, used for debt service, remains the same at 22.80 cents.
On Thursday, council members gave initial approval to the tax rate and budget proposal.
This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $2,709,337 or 6.4%, and of that amount, $1,339,530 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
Also on Monday’s agenda is the final reading of a zoning change request as part of the proposed development of a three-story mixed-use commercial retail and residential project at the intersection of West San Antonio Street and South Guenther Avenue and initial consideration of an ordinance that would create a tax increment reinvestment zone in the downtown area for a 25-year period.
Monday’s redistricting workshop and council regular session will be televised on Spectrum Cable Channel 21, AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, and available online through the City of New Braunfels website at newbraunfels.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
New Braunfels returns to standard participation options at meetings
The city of New Braunfels will discontinue a pandemic practice of allowing the public to participate in its public meetings using video conference options, such as Zoom.
City officials cited a variety of factors for the change, including diminishing public participation and a strain on staff resources, but Gov. Greg Abbott also recently decided it was time to return to normal Open Meetings Act regulations.
Abbott announced in July that his suspension of sections of the Texas Open Meetings Act amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be lifted in September.
For all city council and other public meetings, the return to standard meeting procedures means that the public must deliver any comments in person.
When the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Texas in March 2020, Abbott suspended a limited number of opening laws, including requiring a quorum to be in one physical place for a virtual meeting, meaning all members could be at separate locations and all be counted as present, and requiring a physical meeting place for the public to observe the meeting.
The order also required certain notice provisions to enable the public to watch and participate in the online or telephone meeting.
The open meetings law applies to all Texas governmental bodies, according to the state attorney general’s website, which states that “all provisions of the Open Meetings Act will be effective and all Texas governmental bodies subject to the Open Meetings Act must conduct their meetings in full compliance with the Open Meetings Act as written in statute.”
In New Braunfels, city council meetings and various other public meetings, including Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment meetings, are available live on the city’s website at newbraunfels.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Regular city council meetings will continue to be available on television on Spectrum and AT&T U-Verse Channel 99. Once the meetings have concluded, the recordings of those meetings are also available on the city’s website.
“Additionally, those who are unable to attend meetings always have the option to contact their city council representative in order to ask or submit questions, get more information or share their opinion,” said David Ferguson, the city’s media and communications coordinator.
Residents can visit the New Braunfels City Council web page at www.nbtexas.org/298/City-Council for information on how to contact their representative.
