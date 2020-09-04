The 52nd season for Circle Arts Theatre, New Braunfels’ nonprofit community theatre located in Landa Park, may prove to be the most challenging.
Like every other business or place of worship in New Braunfels, the theater has instituted safety measures to assure compliance with COVID-19 health guidelines.
But the show must go on, and Robin Williams, the theater’s artistic and technical director, said patrons, for the most part, aren’t bothered by the restrictions.
“I think that we’ve had only two individuals that have had a problem wearing masks into the theater,” William said. “Other than that, we’ve had great responses to feeling comfortable with the social distancing that we have set up. We feel like it works, and everybody feels comfortable.”
The theater requires masks for all volunteers and staff and patrons upon entering and leaving the building. The theater is also recommending patrons wear a mask for the duration of the performance.
Extensive cleaning will take place before and after each performance.
All concession items are prepackaged — including wine and beer, served in single-serve, capped containers.
Upon entering, all patrons will be scanned with a touchless thermometer to gauge temperature. If a patron has a temp over 100 degrees, they will be asked to wait in the
foyer for a few minutes to see if the temp is reduced by being indoors. If it is not, then they will be given a refund and asked to leave.
Seating is limited to about 25% capacity. Two seats will be vacant between groups, and every other row will be blocked off.
Each performance will only seat about 42 to 55 patrons. For a nonprofit organization, that’s a significant sacrifice.
“People don’t go to the theater in groups of eight or 10,” Williams said. “If they did, we could sell more tickets because you only have to space out two seats between parties.”
And the limited capacity changes the atmosphere of the theater a bit, especially since the current show, Lend Me A Tenor, is a comedy.
“This one is kind of different though because it is a comedy,” Williams said. “We’ll have a sold-out show, but it’s a quarter of the audience. It doesn’t feel that way. It’s not the same having a sold-out show of 50 to 55 people then having a show with 140 people. The laughter with 140 is absolutely contagious versus 50 to 55. It’s constantly reminding the actors that the audience like you, it’s just not as loud as you are expecting.”
Don’t forget the actors — the guidelines are designed to ensure their safety as well.
“Our top priority is to keep our staff and volunteers safe, that our actors are safe, and also our patrons,” she said. “It easy to make the patrons safe — I have hand sanitizer everywhere, we’re skipping every other row and two seats between parties.”
But it’s difficult what to do with the actors so they are still safe, she said.
“We are having the actors wear clear face shields, which is not ideal by any means, but it’s been remarkable that you kind of forget about it,” she said. “That’s why there’s a glare there every once in a while, but they’re really great. If that’s all it takes for us to still be able to do this, to have this outlet for our actors and patrons to have someplace to go to, then that’s the goal.”
Lend Me A Tenor by Ken Ludwig is a Tony Award-winning comedy that amuses audiences with its fast-paced action, hilarity-inducing confusion and heart-warming relationships.
The year is 1934, and world-famous Italian opera singer Tito Morelli has come to Cleveland to perform in the title role of Verdi’s Pagliacci for a sold-out crowd of his adoring fans.
But when Tito’s assistant, Max, finds him in distress before the first act, he administers a special tranquilizing tonic to tame Tito’s troubles.
The singer is no longer performance-ready thanks to the relaxing qualities of the stress-taming tonic. Max’s duty becomes a desperate scramble to conjure up a last-minute replacement so the most important show in Cleveland’s opera house can go on.
Lend Me a Tenor features three of Circle Arts Theatre’s most beloved and seasoned actors: Cathy Clark, Tom Henderson and Joy Lindsey, whose return to the stage will certainly please both our long-time patrons and newcomers alike.
The cast is rounded out by talented actors Aleah Petmecky, Noah Tarnow, Kaley Bared and Ashton Marlar and directed by Williams.
Lend Me a Tenor runs through Sept. 13, but the Sunday shows are sold out. Tickets remain available for performances on Fridays and Saturdays, which begin at 8 p.m.
All tickets are $22, available online at www.circleartstheatre.org or through the theater’s reservation line at 830-837-6172.
Individuals wishing to make a tax-deductible donation to support this organization can visit www.circleartstheatre.org and click ‘Donate.’
