New Braunfels Independent School District trustees will consider approving the district’s 2020-21 budget when they meet on Monday.
The meeting, usually live at the district’s administration center at 1000 N. Walnut Avenue, will be under the Zoom video conferencing format. A public hearing on the budget begins at 6:30 p.m., with the regular board session following at 7 p.m.
To attend, visit https://zoom.us/j/91109372430 or links at the district website, nbisd.org. Those wishing to join the meeting without video are asked to call 1-346-248-7799 and enter the meeting ID number, 91109372430#. Public comments prior to the meeting will be accepted until noon Monday at https://www.nbisd.org/page/brd.public_comment.
The district last year approved an overall budget of $97 million, assigning $75.7 million for operations, $17.8 million for debt service and $3.5 million to child nutrition. For 2020-21, NBISD, which is expecting 9,050 students this fall, proposes an overall budget of $104.089 million. It assigns $81.5 million for operations, $19.364 million for debt service and $3.225 million for food service funds — respective increases of 7.107%, 6.367% and 6.967%.
If approved, the new budget will go into effect July 1. The district has until September to approve property tax rates.
Last year’s combined tax rate for maintenance/operations and interest/sinking, or debt service, totaled $1.3058 per $100 assessed property valuation, with $0.97 for maintenance and operations and $0.3358 for debt service.
NBISD is considering $0.3258 per $100 for debt service, but it will wait until after appraisal values are in and state funding tier formulas are set before determining its operations tax rate.
“The budget hearing in June usually includes a discussion on the proposed tax rate,” said Rebecca Villarreal, NBISD communications director. “However, this year we have to delay that announcement due to several factors that are still pending related to the legislation changes implemented under House Bill 3.
“The proposed tax rate will be announced in late July and go before the Board of Trustees for approval in August,” she added.
Villarreal said the board will finalize 2020-21 personnel positions and possible salary increases for all employees. It will also consider approving financial measures relating to funding instruction and other areas impacted by COVID-19.
Also Monday, trustees will discuss and/or consider approving next year’s service allotment for Communities in Schools, routine state-required measures, monthly financial reports, materials and equipment purchases, various Texas Education Agency waivers and select a contractor for renovations of New Braunfels High School’s baseball field.
For more, visit the district website at www.nbisd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.