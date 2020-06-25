Are public restrooms safe during the pandemic?
Besides the inability to social distance in a small public restroom, experts say there is another issue.
A study, published June 15 in the publication Physics of Fluids, found that flushing a toilet can create a cloud of aerosol droplets, also known as a toilet plume, reaching a height of almost 3 feet.
Those droplets may stay in the air long enough to be inhaled by the next user of the toilet, or land on surfaces in the bathroom. If the droplets contain infectious coronavirus particles, there’s an increased risk that the person who inhaled them could contract COVID-19.
I received an e-mail from a company saying they could speed up the process for getting a Small Business Administration loan. Is this a scam?
Yes. According to the Federal Trade Commission, the communications are misleading consumers that they are affiliated with the SBA or about their role in helping businesses get SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans. As a result, small businesses that applied for the loans through the listed websites may be left empty-handed.
The agency said one or more of the companies might be misleading small business owners by:
• Using the SBA’s name or official logo on their websites
• Promising easy applications and quick approvals
• Telling consumers they can apply right on their website
• Listing their address as the SBA’s headquarters in Washington
Here are some tips from the FTC that can help you avoid scammers:
Don’t apply for a loan without verifying the lender. Only SBA-authorized lenders can provide PPP loans, and other loans may be available through SBA directly. To find an SBA-authorized lender in your area, visit www.sba.gov/paycheckprotection/find.
Be cautious about companies that offer to expedite or facilitate your ability to get PPP loans or that promote a special relationship with the SBA.
If you think a company misled you about an SBA loan, go to ftc.gov/complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.