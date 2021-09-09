Comal County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking into the death of a dog found floating in Canyon Lake on Tuesday.
Area resident Sunni Patrice Stalbird posted photos of the dog’s corpse floating in the lake on her Facebook page Tuesday morning, identifying it as her 14-year-old Labrador, Shylo. A group of kayakers discovered the dog’s corpse on Tuesday.
Stalbird suspects her dog was killed sometime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday. She said the dog’s feet had been tied to a metal post attached to a cement block in the bottom of the lake near Boat Ramp No. 7.
Comal County Sheriff Mark
Reynolds said he believed investigators had filed an initial report.
“I saw that a report had been taken,” he said Thursday morning. “What a horrible thing. I haven’t had the opportunity to talk with (investigators), but from what I’ve seen of the report and the Facebook post, the lady seems to believe there were suspects.
“But from what I saw and from all accounts, it’s a horrible thing. We’re going to chase this down with everything we have.”
Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, said CCSO dispatchers received the call at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday, and deputies arrived at Lakeview Resort Lodge and Cabins, in the 800 block of Ledgerock in Canyon Lake, 15 minutes later.
“It appeared the dogs feet were tied to a metal post that was cemented into a concrete block at the bottom of the lake,” Smith said, adding the owner took possession of the dog.
“Detectives are currently working in the field investigating this incident,” she said Thursday. “Right now we do not have any suspects or witnesses. Detectives are conducting a thorough investigation and are asking anyone with information to call the sheriff’s office or Comal County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.”
More than 200 comments were posted on Stalbird’s Facebook page, which indicated a fund was being set up for information that leads to an arrest and/or grand jury indictment. Call Crime Stoppers at 830-620-TIPS (8477), or leave tips online at comalcrimestoppers.org, or by using the “P3 Tips” smartphone app available on iOS and Android devices.
