Friday begins the four-day salute to the unofficial end to summer, as schools, city and county facilities will close or have revised hours throughout the Labor Day holiday period.
While governmental offices will close, area parks will be open, thanks to area first responders. Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, deputy constables, U.S. Corps of Engineers and Water Oriented Recreation District officials, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wardens will be out patrolling roadways, water recreation and camping areas in Canyon Lake, Bulverde/Spring Branch and River Road.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, New Braunfels city police and fire departments and emergency services district will also be on duty.
City of New Braunfels and Comal County offices — the Historic Courthouse, Courthouse Annex and Landa Building — will be closed all weekend. That includes City Hall, Municipal Court, Municipal Annex Building, and Parks and Recreation Department administrative offices.
Das Rec, New Braunfels Recreation Center, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday but closed Monday through Wednesday,
Sept. 6.
The city’s Main Library and Westside Community Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.Fischer Park Nature Education Center will be open Saturday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and Sunday (noon to 6 p.m.); its Splash Pad will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through the three-day holiday.
Landa Park’s Golf Course at Comal Springs, Aquatic Complex, Mini Golf Course, Paddle Boats and Miniature Train will all remain open. For hours and other information, visit links at the city website, nbtexas.org.
City Solid Waste and Recycling Department administrative offices will be closed through the weekend, but collections of residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items will go as normal on Monday.
The city’s Recycle Center will be open Saturday and closed, as usual, on Monday. The county’s Moe Schwab Recycling Center and area drop-off recycling sites will also be closed.
Labor Day is a holiday for students and staffers in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City school districts. Area banks, U.S. Post Offices and mail deliveries will be closed.
New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung and New Braunfels Utilities offices will be closed on Monday. NBU customers are asked to report service issues or outages by calling its 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.