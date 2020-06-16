Comal County health officials didn't release any new COVID-19 data on Monday, but did announ…

Comal County's COVID-19 positivity rate continued to climb Saturday as the county added 8 ne…

COVID-19 Location

Of the 240 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, the location breakdown is:

146 from New Braunfels or the immediate area

21 from the Bulverde area

19 from eastern Comal County

16 from north of Canyon Lake

9 from south of Canyon Lake

8 from the Spring Branch area

8 from central Comal County

5 from the Garden Ridge area

4 from southwest Comal County

2 from Fair Oaks Ranch

1 from Schertz

1 from the Fischer area