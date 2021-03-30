Comal County's COVID-19 death toll moved to 308 on Tuesday, including a New Braunfels man in his 30s who died on March 20 in a city hospital, officials said.

While most of the virus deaths reported since the pandemic arrived last March have been older people, his death marks the third local in their 30s who has died. There have been six people in their 40s who have died and 22 in their 50s.

The other deaths included a Spring Branch woman in her 80s who died on March 5 in a San Antonio hospital and a New Braunfels woman in her 60s who died on Jan. 1 in a New Braunfels hospital. Officials said that data was backlogged and just recently reported to county health officials.

New cases

The county's number of active cases rose by five on Tuesday with 37 new cases added as well as 32 recoveries. Twenty-seven of those cases are confirmed and 10 are probable. Comal County now has 179 active cases with five of those patients hospitalized.

On Tuesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 12 COVID-19 patients with two in intensive care and two on ventilators. The patient count is up slightly from Monday's nine but the ICU and ventilator numbers are the same.

The percentage of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties was 3.66% on Tuesday, down from 3.67% on Monday.

Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates moved slightly higher on Tuesday with the molecular rate going from 4.41% to 4.98% and the widespread quick antigen test coming in at 2.69%, up from Monday's 2.74%

Vaccination

On Monday the county opened its COVID-19 vaccine standby list to all adults 18 and older. Officials said that in the first day around 1,500 people registered.

Vaccinations are now available to those 16 and older, but the county uses the Moderna vaccine which is only approved for those 18 and older. The only vaccine available for older teens is the Pfizer vaccine.

Those interested in registering for the county's list can sign up www.co.comal.tx.us. Those without computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575. Officials are urging those who can use a computer to do so because phone resources are limited.

Officials said people can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine. Grocery stores, pharmacies and hospitals are also offering vaccination opportunities.