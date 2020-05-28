An above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected, according to forecasters with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service.
The outlook predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a likely range of 13 to 19 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which six to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including three to six major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).
An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.
“NOAA’s analysis of current and seasonal atmospheric conditions reveals a recipe for an active Atlantic hurricane season this year,” said Neil Jacobs, acting NOAA administrator, in a statement. “Our skilled forecasters, coupled with upgrades to our computer models and observing technologies, will provide accurate and timely forecasts to protect life and property.”
A prime factor in that recipe is the likely absence of El Niño, an
abnormal weather pattern caused by the warming of the Pacific Ocean near the equator, off the coast of South America.
Forecasters expect conditions to remain neutral or to trend toward La Niña, which is characterized by unusually cold ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific. That means there will not be an El Niño present to suppress hurricane activity.
Although New Braunfels lies inland, Ethan Williams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in New Braunfels, said the area could feel impacts from a hurricane making landfall on the Texas coast.
“We would feel the wind speed impacts from the event — tropical-storm-force winds if one were to make landfall and come inland,” Williams said. “But the main threat would be the tropical rains from it — heavy rainfall like we saw with Harvey (in 2017).
Another impact of a potential storm hitting the coast could be the number of evacuees traveling into South Central Texas.
“If a storm made landfall in Victoria or Corpus Christi, a lot of those communities would be evacuated,” Williams said. “The first stops for people trying to relocate during an evacuation would be San Antonio, New Braunfels and Austin. That’s a secondary impact, but we could certainly feel the impact, although we’re not on the coastline.”
NOAA’s outlook is for overall seasonal activity and is not a landfall forecast. The Climate Prediction Center will update the 2020 Atlantic seasonal outlook in August before the historical peak of the season.
Colorado State University hurricane researchers are also predicting an above-average Atlantic hurricane season.
The university’s Tropical Meteorology Project team is predicting 16 named storms during the Atlantic hurricane season. Of those, researchers expect eight to become hurricanes and four to reach major hurricane strength.
Names for Atlantic hurricanes in 2020 are Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.
If more than 21 names are required during a season, the Greek alphabet is used.
Two of those names have already been used even before the official start of the season.
Earlier this month, Tropical Storm Arthur brought rain to North Carolina before moving out to sea. Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on South Carolina’s coast Wednesday morning shortly after it formed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.