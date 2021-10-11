New Braunfels first responders doused a vehicle fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of the Loop 337/Rueckle Road exit around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, and Capt. Anthony Pitzer of the city fire marshal’s office said a mechanical failure sparked the blaze inside the vehicle, which was traveling northbound approaching the Business 35/FM 1044 exit.
Both men said the fire was mainly out by the time first responders arrived, though thick black smoke emitted from the car after it was sprayed down by firefighters. The whole incident was over within 30 minutes, but two of four I-35 main lanes were closed. Northbound traffic spilled onto frontage roads and created a logjam extending south to the Solms Road exit until around 1 p.m.
