Early Thursday, District 73 State Rep. Kyle Biedermann bemoaned infighting in the House that killed several bills and likely sealed a special session for the 87th Texas Legislature.
“Last night, critical issues died on the House floor without being brought up for a vote,” Biedermann said after the House failed to advance Senate bills before Wednesday’s midnight deadline.
Democrats pulled out all the stops Tuesday night to keep the House from considering GOP-backed legislation they opposed, spelling death for some of the Senate’s priority bills.
Included were bills that banned social media companies from blocking users because of their viewpoint or their location within Texas; one to ban local governments from using public funds to pay for lobbyists, and one that would have forced transgender student athletes to play on sports teams based on their sex assigned at birth instead of their gender identity.
“We had major bills on the calendar, like banning taxpayer funded lobbying, prohibiting online censorship, and protecting the integrity of women’s sports,” Biedermann said. “It is inexcusable that a Republican House let this happen.”
The House late Thursday approved a two-year, $248 billion budget for 2022-23, which heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. The House’s 142-6 vote for Senate Bill 1 comes a day after the Senate unanimously approved the compromise. Abbott holds a line-item veto power he will exercise on items he doesn’t like.
The budget includes $116.4 billion in general revenue spending without tapping into the Economic Stabilization Fund, known as the Rainy Day Fund. It represents a $13.5 billion decrease in spending from the 2020-21 budget cycle, largely due to federal COVID-19 relief.
Biedermann said there’s more work left to do.
“I am joining in on calling Gov. Abbott to bring the Legislature into a special session to address the Republican priorities that were killed in the Texas House,” he said. “Furthermore, the special session must also address as an emergency item the crisis at our southern border. Republicans control all branches of state government. We can accomplish all of these items if we simply assert the power of our majority.”
Procedural deadlines have been increasingly cutting off opportunities to hash out key issues between both chambers. Three of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s priorities also effectively died Tuesday night in the House, which on Thursday led him to press Abbott for another session.
Patrick specifically wants a June special session — prior to the special session that Abbott is widely expected to call this fall to address redistricting and COVID-19 relief funds.
The budget is the only legislation constitutionally required to pass during a regular session. Last Thursday, the House stopped work for the week out of frustration that the Senate wasn’t passing enough of its priority bills.
“Due to friction between both chambers, bills on both sides are being stalled,” Biedermann said on May 21. “It’s my hope that these differences may be overcome swiftly because we know that political bickering only hurts the people we came to serve.”
Biedermann and District 25 State Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels, had wins and losses and stakes in several bills still undecided into Monday, when the 140-day regular session ends.
Campbell legislation
Campbell’s SB 792, Disabled Veteran Parking Reform, was signed by Abbott. It will create tags or symbols on disabled veterans’ vehicle license plates certifying operators in need of mobility impaired parking spaces. The measure, proposed by the Paralyzed Veterans of America, was also supported by the Disabled Veterans of America.
Several bills are headed to Abbott’s desk, including Campbell’s SB 2158.
“On National Missing Children’s Day, the Child ID Kits for Safe Recovery Act passed the House, meaning it is on the way to the Governor’s desk,” she said. “I proudly authored SB 2158 so that the Texas Education Agency may work with the National Child Identification Program to provide parents with I.D. kits for safekeeping in case of an emergency.
“The kits are voluntary, kept at home (so the information is not stored in a central database unless it is submitted by the parents), and may be turned into law enforcement in an effort to locate their missing child. The hope is the kits will never have to be used, but if an emergency occurs, information from the kit could directly lead to the safe recovery of a missing child.”
Senate Bills 791, 793, 833, 937 and 238 also passed the House and headed to Abbott’s desk.
Another bill, SB 2116, or the Lone Star Infrastructure Protection Act, was still waiting to be sent to Abbott. The bill and its companion, HB 4359 filed by state Rep. Nathaniel “Tan” Parker, R-Flower Mound, would protect Texas infrastructure against hostile foreign actors and ban those with interests in Russia, China, Iran and North Korea from “connecting physically and/or remotely into Texas critical infrastructure.”
Several other Campbell bills were in committee, conference, calendars and other legislative stages on Friday: Senate Bills 20, 611, 650, 794, 1678, 1164, 1441, 1675, and 2113.
Biedermann legislation
Biedermann began with his two committee chairmanships.
“I started the week (of May 17) in Defense & Veterans Affairs, with one formal meeting to vote on two bills relating to renaming highways. On Tuesday, Land & Resource Management held a public hearing on three bills that related to local special districts.”
On Wednesday, May 19, Biedermann was invited to attend Gov. Abbott’s signature on SB 8, also known as the abortion-restrictive Heartbeat Bill, which Biedermann sponsored in the House as HB 1515.
“This piece of legislation is the single greatest pro-life bill signed into law by Texas in decades,” he said. “Texas joins many other states in passing legislation to prohibit abortion if a heartbeat is detected. I was honored to cosponsor the bill and fight to protect innocent life.”
Biedermann supported SB 313, “which provides for a sales tax exemption on gun safety equipment” and SB 760, which “eliminates a loop hole for solar power generators to avoid decommissioning requirements that other generators must abide by.”
He also supported Senate Concurrent Resolution 12, “calling upon the federal government to adhere to the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and return rightful powers back to the states.”
Biedermann also supported HB 1927, known as the Firearm Carry Act of 2021 and even more commonly known as Constitutional Carry, which also went to Abbott’s desk. His HB 3013, known as the Alamo Heroes Act and sponsored in the Senate by Campbell, passed the House and awaited referral to a Senate committee.
“I urge the Senate to act quickly with their own amendments so that we can preserve the history and memory of our brave Alamo defenders,” Biedermann said.
Biedermann’s HB 3883, which protects groundwater and imposes penalties for companies polluting groundwater supplies in unincorporated areas, failed in House committee, “after pressure from Texas Association of Builders,” he said.
Four other Biedermann bills remained in House and Senate committees: House Bills 5, 530, 1239 and 1490.
The Associated Press and Texas Tribune contributed to this report
