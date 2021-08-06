New Braunfels City Council members are expected to discuss the proposed fiscal year 2022 budget as City Manager Robert Camareno introduces the plan as well as present the “no new revenue” and “voter approval” tax rates during a special workshop meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Taxing units are required to calculate the no new revenue tax rate, previously called the effective tax rate, and the voter approval tax rate, previously called the rollback tax rate, after receiving the certified appraisal roll from the chief appraiser.
The no new revenue tax rate is the total tax rate needed to raise the same amount of property tax revenue from the same properties in both the 2020 tax year and 2021 tax year.
The voter approval tax rate is the highest tax rate the city may adopt before a mandatory election is triggered.
Council members are also expected to consider approval of a proposed tax rate of 47.54 cents per $100 valuation, a 0.8 cent decrease from last year. State law requires the city to hold a public hearing before council members adopt the final tax rate.
Members are expected to consider Sept. 9 as the date for that public hearing.
Council members will also meet at 6 p.m. Monday to conduct their regular business meeting.
During that meeting, council members are expected to present proclamations for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and National S’mores Day, as well as recognize “hometown hero” Cat Osterman. The former Texas Longhorn, along with her USA Softball teammates, recently earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Library Director Gretchen Pruett will also deliver a presentation regarding the library’s inaugural Community Read program.
Among other items during Monday’s 6 p.m. meeting, council members are expected to:
- Consider a contract with Data Projections, Inc. for audio-visual design, consulting, equipment and installation services to support new buildings being constructed as a part of the 2019 bond program.
- Consider a contract with Avfuel Corporation to provide aviation fuel to the New Braunfels Regional Airport.
- Consider a contract with Westnet, Inc. for the purchase of First-In Alerting Automated Voice Dispatch Systems for Fire Station No. 2, Fire Station No. 3 and Police Headquarters.
- Consider the appointment of Tommy Carden and Jonathan Packer to the Workforce Housing Advisory Committee for unexpired terms ending Nov. 11, 2022.
- Consider the first reading of an ordinance amendment aligning the city manager’s expenditure authority with the City Charter, as amended in the May election.
- Consider the first reading of an ordinance amendment aligning all terms for city board and commissions to begin Nov. 1 or June 1.
- Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 2 acres at 696 Orion Dr., from “APD AH” Agricultural/Pre-Development, Airport Hazard Overlay District to “ZH-A AH” Zero Lot Line Home, Airport Hazard Overlay District.
- Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the proposed rezoning of about 105 at 1621 FM 758 from Agricultural/Pre-Development, District to “ZH-A AH” Zero Lot Line, Airport Hazard Overlay District.
Monday’s council sessions take place in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and are available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83369443180.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 833 6944 3180
