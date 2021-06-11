Whether it’s a future as a flower shop owner, a filmmaker or a pharmacy technician, several New Braunfels High School took a big step forward this year.
Several students earned certifications in Career & Technician Education classes, teaching them specific skills from floral design to medicine.
They took their respective field’s exams and many passed, giving them a head start whether they go directly into the industry or college.
NBHS health science teacher Rani Reyes had 22 students get certified as pharmacy technicians by the Texas State Board of Pharmacy. They learned about the top 300 drugs and did 240 hours of training.
“I am super proud of each of them,” Reyes said. “They worked hard all year long. Now they’re able to leave high school with an industry-based certification, they start with credentials when they leave and they’re definitely more marketable.”
With their certifications, they can work at most pharmacies such as Walgreens and at H-E-B.
Reyes’ course teaches about drugs such as the brand name, generic name and side effects.
They also do therapeutic classes where they learn about pharmacy law, pharmacy calculations and how to read prescription orders from doctors.
Reyes said the certification allows students to work part-time to afford college and earn experience. They can go on to be pharmacy technicians, nurses, doctors and anywhere in the medical field since everything requires prescriptions, Reyes said.
“A lot of my students are going off to college and now they have come to me and said ‘Mrs. Reyes I’m so excited now that I don’t have to work for a three dollar an hour waitress job through college with all their classes and stuff like that,” Reyes said.
Floral Design
Students in Kristen Moore’s floral design class take the course as an art credit but it falls under agricultural science.
There were 16 students who passed their Texas State Floral Association Knowledge Based exam and 12 of these students also earned the Texas State Floral Association Level 1 certification.
The knowledge-based exam has a knowledge portion and a hands-on portion where they arrange flowers. They can take either portion or both, and if they pass both they get certified.
Students identify flowers from pictures and must also know terminology, different types of materials to use in flower arrangements and floral industry designs.
The hands-on portion entailed a flower arrangement using a triangle structure and arranging them within an 18-inch parameter.
“For some of them, they were a little nervous when they looked at it and realized maybe they could have moved this flower over a little bit,” Moore laughed. “For a teacher, that’s one of the highlights of being a teacher, you see students get excited about something they do in class, the lightbulb turns on and they get that ‘Aha’ moment.”
In the class, they learn about flora, how flowers grow, how to arrange flowers and how cost and demand works when buying flowers.
“There’s some science behind it, a lot of times when students come in initially they think that we’re going to play with flowers all day,” Moore laughed. “In the end, sometimes students are somewhat surprised because there’s a little bit more to it, you look at the science and look at how photosynthesis works, how flowers come to be flowers.”
They also learn how to run a flower shop, from learning about overhead costs to sales. She said this certification would give them a jump on their careers.
“It shows those shop owners that students are knowledgeable not only with terminology but competent in making arrangements,” Moore said. “For them it increases their chances of getting a job if they’re looking for one in the floral industry.”
Audio and Visual
NBHS teacher Julie West’s class had 28 out of 30 students earn their certification in Adobe Certified Associate for Digital Video Adobe Premiere Pro CC 2020.
Her class previously covered just broadcast, but they moved into audio and video production, making short films and learning about camera techniques.
They also learned about the script writing process, mapping out shots, lighting, the different aspects of audio and editing in Premiere Pro.
Projects included making a basic public service announcement and a scrapbook using still images but creating movement with them.
They did multicam shots for a two-person interview and practiced shots where one walks in the door and the next shot is someone in a room.
Students also learned to sync music and audio up to the video and did different layering. West said the certification proves they know how to edit videos so they can go shoot and edit someone’s birthday party or wedding for example.
“If they wanted to, they can go out and get a job right now,” West said. “This is the way to start working in industry in the real world.”
West said she is incredibly proud of her students and their creativity. She said students would race to their computers and no one was late to class.
“For a teacher in CTE that is the absolute goal, for them to really see it can have an end result with a job and make money,” West said. “But it’s so fun to see them and their energy and excitement in a year that was a little lackluster and to see something they’re committed and excited about.”
