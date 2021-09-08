Meeting for the first time in two weeks, Comal County commissioners will consider imposing the third ban on outdoor burning this year and specialty courts measures on Thursday.
The Texas A&M Forest Service uses the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) to determine drought conditions in Texas.
The KBDI measures the amount of precipitation necessary to return dry soil to capacity in a point system ranging from 0 (very wet) to 800 (very dry).
Each 100 points in the KBDI represents an inch of dry soil depth. The small amount of rain that fell throughout the county Monday didn’t significantly reduce Comal’s KBDI, which was 477 on Wednesday — just short of the 500-point threshold commissioners require before considering a ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated county areas.
If approved, it would begin at 6 a.m. Friday. It would be the county’s third burn ban this year, following those imposed Jan. 29-Feb. 13 and April 9-29, and fourth if including the ban that began Oct. 9, 2020 and ended Jan. 11, 2021.
Commissioners, who did not meet Sept. 2 due to last week’s Texas Association of Counties annual conference, will consider funding the Mental Health Court coordinator and Mental Health Court prosecutor positions, both in the 2022 county budget, for the remainder of 2021.
They will also consider a resolution that will rename the county’s Veterans Treatment Court to the “Eugene Hooper Veterans Treatment Court of Comal County.”
Commissioners will issue proclamations designating county observations of Sept. 5-11 as Suicide Prevention Week and September 2021 Hunger Action Month, and present a proclamation to county historical commission members honoring Karl Haas Cemetery’s recent designation as a Historic Texas Cemetery by the Texas Historical Commission.
Also Thursday, after receiving the COVID-19 update, comments from citizens and items of interest from county officials, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
- Final plats, replats and/or amended plats that combine, correct or create lots in portions of the Cranes Mill Landing, Lake View Park, Eagles Peak Ranch, Canyon Lake Forest, Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard, River’s Edge and Durst Ranch subdivisions; acceptance of a continuation bond and 1-year surety extension for construction of roads and infrastructure for a portion of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard subdivision; public hearings, applications or orders canceling lots in other portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Beck Ranch subdivisions.
- The tax assessor-collector’s monthly report for August 2021.
- Second contract renewal and entity services agreement for the Statewide Automated Victim Notification Service.
- Appointment of one individual to Emergency Services District No. 4’s board of commissioners.
- Revisions of early voting and Nov. 2 voting locations, numbers of poll workers and clerks and other election measures to include the New Braunfels Independent School District.
- Line-item budget transfers providing additional matching funds for a position funded through the Violence Against Women Act and replaces fencing caused by heavy flooding at Jumbo Evans Sports Park.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.