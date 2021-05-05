According to the Small Business Administration, more than half of Americans own or work for a small business. And those mom-and-pop shops account for two out of every three new jobs in the country.
With that in mind, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce is encouraging residents to shop local and show their support for local small businesses during this week, which marks the 58th National Small Business Week.
The Chamber encourages all residents to wear yellow on Friday and use #SBWNB on social media this week to show support for local businesses or promote their small businesses.
“Without the small business community, we wouldn’t have the heart and soul of New Braunfels,” said Stephen Brockman, the Chamber’s vice president of leadership and small business. “Although this is very different from last May, I think it’s more important than ever as we rebound and recover from the pandemic to support those local businesses. They needed our support last year, and they still need it. They’re the ones that make this town special.”
A recent survey conducted by Kabbage, an American Express company, gave indications that signs are improving for small businesses as the country continues to come out of the COVID-19 pandemic, with vaccinations becoming more accessible.
Small businesses reported in-person transactions increased an average of 15% between February and March, more than double the volume recorded between January and February.
Medium and large small businesses led the increase, recording a 24% and 29% increase of in-person transactions, respectively. The smallest of small companies saw only a 5% rise.
The survey included the smallest small businesses with fewer than 20 employees (53% of respondents), medium-sized small companies with 21 to 100 employees (29%) and the largest small businesses with 101 to 500 employees (18%).
The results also show a spike of small businesses reporting they’re fully open.
The survey showed that 85% of small businesses reported they were fully open for business in March, an impressive 51% increase since February.
Of that 85%, the survey indicated 32% of respondents have a physical location which is now back to full operations, 16% have an online store as well as a physical location, which is fully open and 15% shifted their company online due to the crisis and are open as a result.
The survey also indicated that 22% of respondents were always online and therefore never impacted.
Of the remaining 15% of respondents still closed or under restrictions, the smallest small businesses had the highest response (22%) while the largest small businesses had the lowest (3%).
“It’s heartening to see the pressures on small businesses are slowly easing as consumer confidence heightens and sales continue to restore, but the smallest of businesses still need our support,” said Rob Frohwein, co-founder of Kabbage, in a statement. “These companies have carried the brunt of the economic crisis and we can only claim recovery when they can too.”
The online survey was conducted between March 12-29, surveying 550 small business leaders, including 290 at the smallest small business with less than 20 employees, 160 at a medium-sized small business with 21 to 100 employees, and 100 at the largest small business with 101 to 500 employees.
Respondents represented industries across retail, marketing, healthcare, financial services, technology, food and beverage, construction, automotive, manufacturing, media, professional services, education, agriculture and more.
The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 4 percentage points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.