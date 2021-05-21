Storms that brought heavy rain this week, causing flash flooding and a temporary halt to recreational activities on the Comal River, left the area with one significant benefit: a return to non-drought conditions for New Braunfels Utilities water customers.
According to NBU officials, the city had met the required conditions — the 10-day average for the J-17 Edward Aquifer level must stay above 660 feet for 15 consecutive days — allowing the return to non-drought water restrictions starting Saturday. On Friday, the 10-day average water level reading was 666.2 feet.
New Braunfels had returned to Stage 1 drought restrictions on Monday after recent rainfall and water customers had been under Stage 2 conditions since April 19.
According to Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief communications and strategy officer, Saturday will mark the first time NBU customers will be under non-drought conditions since October.
“As we enter non-drought status, NBU encourages customers to continue to practice water conservation and observe watering guidelines, especially as we head into the summer months,” Krause said. “Conservation can help to manage water bills. Peak rates begin June 1 and will continue through September 30. New Braunfels Utilities offers a variety of resources to help customers implement water-saving measures at nbutexas.com/conservation.”
During non-drought status, customers may water with a sprinkler or irrigation system two days per week based on the last digit of the customer’s address.
Customers may water before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on their designated days.
Watering with a hand-held hose, bucket, drip irrigation system or a soaker hose that does not spray water in the air is allowed at any time on any day.
The non-drought water stage restrictions schedule for irrigation is as follows:
Addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, or 8 may water on Monday and Thursday.
Addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, or 9 may water on Tuesday and Friday.
Watering is not allowed on weekends unless a customer has been granted a water variance.
After a rainfall respite Thursday, chances for showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast Saturday.
Elevated moisture levels, weak mid-level energy and a disturbance coming inland from the Gulf of Mexico are expected to provide periodic rounds of showers and thunderstorms this weekend and into next week.
According to the National Weather Service, activity will most favor areas that are south and east of the I-35 corridor.
According to the NWS forecast, the best chances for showers and thunderstorms in the New Braunfels area are Sunday and Monday, with decreasing rain chances Tuesday and Wednesday.
While recent spring rains have improved drought conditions across South Central Texas in the past several weeks, parts of the area remain under abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, including most of Comal County, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report for Texas released on Thursday.
To keep track of the latest watering stage and pertinent information, visit nbutexas.com/current-water-restriction-status,facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, or call the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
