Comal County added 13 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new recoveries on Tuesday morning as well as 14 backlogged cases of the disease.
The new and backlogged cases take the county's total since the pandemic began to 3,595, with 3,371 of those patients recovered. The county is reporting four patients remain hospitalized with the disease while 120 have died since the pandemic began locally in March.
Officials said the backlogged cases were just received by the county's office of public health and usually represents residents from Comal County who were tested in another county or state.
Of the new cases, eight are confirmed and five are probable. The county now has 104 active COVID-19 cases.
On Tuesday, local hospitals reported caring for 11 COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care and two on ventilators. Health officials have said those numbers could represent a mix of county patients as well as those who are brought in from outside the county.
As of Tuesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 26,703 tests with 2,793 confirmed cases and 802 probable cases. That's an increase of 496 tests from Monday. The seven-day positivity rate for Tuesday in Comal County is 7.03% — down from Monday's 8.27%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Around the world
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s “unexplained illness” is related to the shot.
The company said in a statement Monday evening that illnesses, accidents and other so-called adverse events “are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies,” but that its physicians and a safety monitoring panel would try to determine what might have caused the illness.
The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the U.S.
BERLIN — Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says its chief has tested positive for coronavirus and will continue to work while quarantined at home.
The BfV says Thomas Haldenwang, who has headed the agency for about two years, had tested positive on Monday for the virus.
The agency wouldn’t say who Haldenwang had come into contact with before learning he was positive.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Vanderbilt at Missouri football game is the first Southeastern Conference game postponed by the coronavirus.
The game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because coronavirus issues have left the Commodores without enough players. The SEC announced the game has been tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.
Vanderbilt says it couldn’t reach the SEC’s 53-player minimum this week “due to the quarantining of individuals with positive tests and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.”
GENEVA — The World Health Organization said European nations reported more than 700,000 new coronavirus cases last week — the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.
In a weekly briefing published Tuesday, WHO said weekly virus cases and deaths across Europe jumped by 34% and 16% respectively. Britain, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of the new cases seen in the region.
WHO noted that the number of new cases reported in Spain showed a “noticeable decline” in comparison to recent weeks. But in Poland, WHO said virus cases and deaths spiked by 93% and 104% respectively, and the government has tightened restrictions to try avoiding another lockdown.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The government in Norway says it will make the vaccine free and will cover the costs that municipalities and hospitals may have in connection with vaccinations.
Health Minister Bent Hoeie says the government’s decision was based on recommendation by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. That agency will also be preparing a national vaccination plan with a priority order.
“We hope to be able to start offering vaccines as early as 2021 but the time for start-up will depend on when pharmaceutical authorities give their approval,” Hoeie told the Norwegian parliament.
The "Around the world" portion of the report comes from The Associated Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.