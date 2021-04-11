New Braunfels Utilities is preparing for tighter water restrictions as the temperatures rise and the aquifer level falls.
The utility, which has been in Stage 1 since October, said that rising temps, lack of rainfall and increased water use means the level of the Edwards Aquifer is dropping.
On Friday, the 10-day average for the well that measures the aquifer's level was about five feet above the trigger that would push the city into the second stage of restrictions.
If Mother Nature doesn't change course, officials said those restrictions could go into effect within the next few weeks.
While under any water restrictions, the schedule for the use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is limited to one day a week by addresses, with addresses ending 0 or 1 having Monday, 2 or 3 having Tuesday, 4 or 5 having Wednesday, 6 or 7 having Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday.
Under stage one use of a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, or drip irrigation system, or a soaker hose that does not spray water into the air is allowed on any day any time. Under stage two those are only allowed before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
The use of a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends in any of the stages.
The utility said it expects water demand to increase as the hot Texas summer approaches.
“New Braunfels Utilities encourages customers to conserve water year-round, especially lawn irrigation," said Chief Communications and Strategy Officer Melissa Krause. "New Braunfels Utilities has a number of programs in place and information available to help customers conserve and manage their utility bills.”
The utility is also reminding customers that peak tiered water rate increases take effect June 1 and remain effective through Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.