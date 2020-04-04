Four cases of COVID-19 in New Braunfels are part of Guadalupe County's now 28 cases.
The New Braunfels cases doubles the number of cases in the city on the Guadalupe County side of the line from two days ago.
Officials said the two newest cases in Guadalupe County are city of Seguin residents.
“Both patients are isolated and self-quarantined at home,” a release from the city of Seguin said. “The patients are being monitored by DSHS (Department State Health and Human Services).”
Officials said one of the cases is community spread.
These two cases brings Seguin up to six residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. As of Saturday, there were eight in the Cibolo city limits, four in the Schertz city limits — three of which are in the Guadalupe County portion of the city — four in New Braunfels — the portion in Guadalupe County — one in Selma and six in the unincorporated area of Guadalupe County.
Guadalupe County put a Stay Home order in place on Friday night, as did Comal County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.